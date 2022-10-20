NHAI, Morth officials review maintenance activities on Delhi-Jaipur highway

Giridhar Aramane, secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (Morth), and Alka Upadhyaya, chairperson, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), on Wednesday visited the Delhi-Jaipur section of National Highway 48 to review maintenance activities undertaken by the authority, a statement released by NHAI said.

Aramane took stock of the situation and directed contractors engaged by the NHAI to complete the work at the earliest. Dedicated teams of NHAI officials and contractors are working to improve the condition of the road, the statement added. The repair and reconstruction of the 225km-long Gurgaon-Jaipur Highway have been awarded to three different contractors who have been already asked to take up repair works on priority.

According to the statement, an agency has been engaged for the 64 km-long Haryana section, while the contract for the 16 km-long Rajasthan portion has been awarded to another agency for faster construction. A third contract has been awarded for the construction of 15 new structures to resolve frequent traffic congestion on the Highway. The total cost of these projects will be ₹913 crores.

Critical locations like the Vatika flyover, Rampura flyover, Dharuhera, and Masani have been repaired and work on other locations in Haryana is being expedited, the statement added.

Upadhyaya reviewed the progress of maintenance works and advised to construct proper diversions, including widening of service roads, to ensure smooth traffic movement before the construction of the new structures. Waterlogging and the need for proper drainage of industrial waste from Bhiwadi were also discussed. Aramane requested state government officials to make coordinated efforts to resolve the issues.

NH 48 is an important link between the national capital and the state capital of Rajasthan. The upkeep of this stretch is a high priority for NHAI and the authority is working to ensure safe and smooth travel for commuters, the statement added.