Delhi-Manesar link: Consultant to be hired for elevated road, says Gurugram MP

The National Highways Authority of Indian (NHAI) will appoint a consultant within the next two months for the proposed elevated road on Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway from Dhaula Kuan to Manesar, which has been under discussion over the past two years. Addressing a press conference in April this year, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had confirmed that the project is under consideration and various aspects are being discussed. (PTI)

The plan was disclosed by Gurgaon member of Parliament Rao Inderjit Singh, who held a meeting with Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday evening in Delhi.

Singh also said the highways authority will soon float tenders for the elevated road between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk. A number of projects to decongest Gurugram were also discussed with Gadkari during the meeting, the MP said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Singh said he was informed by the minister that a project is being prepared to construct an elevated road from Dhaula Kuan to Manesar to reduce the traffic pressure on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway. “The elevated road will run above the existing road, and light vehicles will ply on this elevated road. For its construction, directions have been issued to officials to appoint a consultant within two months,” said Singh, adding that the road will be built in two layers.

The construction of an elevated road on the existing Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway has been under consideration of the Union transport ministry since the past two years. Addressing a press conference in April this year, Gadkari had confirmed that the project is under consideration and various aspects are being discussed.

The construction of an elevated road from Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk was also discussed during the meeting and Singh said the Union transport minister has directed that a joint meeting of NHAI and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), under his chairmanship, should be called to remove hurdles and resolve issues pertaining to the delay in the construction of the road.

“During the meeting, the NHAI officials informed that public utilities on this stretch have to be shifted by GMDA and because the Metro line is also on this route, discussions are being held with the Metro and GMDA regarding the size of pillars to be constructed. We will soon organise a meeting on this matter and ensure that all hurdles in the way of construction are removed,” he said.

The Gurugram MP said he also took up the issue of building flyovers and underpasses on Delhi-Jaipur highway after which directions were issued to start work for the construction of a flyover in Manesar after removing encroachments on both sides of the highway. The work on Bilaspur flyover, Singh was apprised, would start after August 1, while tenders will be floated soon for building underpasses at Rathiwas Chowk, Pachgaon Chowk and Assalwas Chowk, Singh said.

On the issue of foot over bridges on the national highway, Singh said the transport minister directed officials to.complete the structures at the earliest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON