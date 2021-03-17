IND USA
No takers for gangster's plots due to registry issues

Auction of proclaimed offender and wanted gangster Sube Singh’s plots on Wednesday hit a snag as the properties were found to have multiple owners, officials familiar with the developments said
By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:51 PM IST

Auction of proclaimed offender and wanted gangster Sube Singh’s plots on Wednesday hit a snag as the properties were found to have multiple owners, officials familiar with the developments said.

According to residents of Bar Gujjar village, where Singh’s ancestral property is located, he has a 24% share in the property and his siblings and uncles, who also hold a share in the property, were not interested in selling them.

Jagdish Chand Bishnoi, naib tehsildar Manesar of revenue department, said that Singh’s share had not been notified and a partition has not been done among the family members. “There is no separate area that belongs to Singh and people do not want shared properties, due which the auction was unsuccessful. We will again finalise a date through court for the auction,” he said.

Four bidders from nearby villages who had shown a keen interest in the properties returned after they found that there were complications in the deal and that land registration was pending.

“Why would anyone buy a disputed land when one is unaware of which portion belongs to Sube Singh? The village will support Singh and will not let anyone buy this property,” a 70-year-old villager of Bar Gujjar said.

The police, tehsildar, and patwari announced the auction and waited for nearly an hour but the villagers did not support them following which they moved to the second auction site in Manesar industrial area.

The auction was organised at the chaupal of Bar Gujjar village near Manesar and in Manesar industrial area.

Singh is wanted in more than a dozen cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion in Gurugram and Rewari. The police departments of the two districts announced rewards amounting to 4 lakh for information leading to Singh’s arrest. He was declared a proclaimed offender by a district court in April 2018.

Singh’s properties comprise two plots, one of 1.3 acres in Bar Gujjar village near Manesar and another of 0.8 acres in Manesar industrial area, the police said. In 2019, the district administration tried to auction the properties twice to weaken the financial base of the gangster, who is allegedly on the run.

