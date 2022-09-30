Notice issued to seven Gurugram developers for missing amenities in EWS flats

The Department of Town and Country Planning has issued notice to seven developers for not providing necessary amenities in around 2,500 EWS flats. These flats lack water, power and sewage connections and hence cannot be allotted to people. The Housing Board Haryana wrote to the department about the issue, following which DTCP has called for a meeting with the developers on October 14, officials said.

According to DTCP officials, the department received a communique from the Housing Board Haryana’s executive engineer about 2,463 flats constructed by the board for the EWS category. According to them, the flats could not be allotted as real estate developers responsible for water, power and sewage infrastructures have failed to provide the mandated amenities.

According to the Haryana government policy for EWS housing, the Housing Board Haryana now constructs and allocates EWS category flats on behalf of developers who offer land in their plotted colonies for the same. The state government also created a provision earlier this year to sell unallocated EWS flats in the general category.

Narender Solanki, senior town planner, Gururgam said that the seven developers in question have been called for a meeting on October 14. “The allotment of EWS flats to eligible applicants is being considered on priority so that people from economically weaker sections can get homes. The developers will be asked to make all amenities available at the earliest,” he said.

DTCP officials are also working to accelerate the pending allotment of another 6000 EWS flats. These flats were constructed by developers as part of the 15% EWS component in group housing projects, mandated by the DTCP policy. The applicants have been asked to submit their documents to the developers at the earliest, officials said.