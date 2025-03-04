Nuh: 34 impersonators caught in crackdown on exam malpractices

In a major crackdown on exam malpractices, 34 impersonators appearing for the Haryana Board Open School English Examination were caught from various centres in the district on Monday. With the Nuh administration and police intensifying efforts to curb cheating in exams, no incidents of chit throwing were reported, marking a significant improvement from previous exams. (Representative Image)The anti-cheating campaign will continue for the entire exam period, with authorities vowing to maintain strict oversight to restore integrity in the examination process. (AFP)

According to officials, Mount Aravali School, which was also a centre for open school examinations, reported the highest number of impersonators attempting to take the exam on behalf of others. Police suspect the involvement of an organised racket and are investigating the school’s role in facilitating the malpractice.

“Thirty-four imposters have been caught, a majority of them from one school that was also an open exam centre. We suspect that an organised group is behind this, and may also involve exam centre officials. They will be nabbed soon. Importantly, there were no reports of paper leaks or chit throwing in the district today,” said Vijay Pratap Singh, superintendent of police, Nuh.

Following two major paper leaks and viral videos showing chits being thrown into exam halls, deputy commissioner (DC) Vishram Kumar Meena launched a special anti-cheating campaign. Under his leadership, the district administration, along with the SP and a 1,000-strong police force, carried out surprise inspections at vulnerable exam centres.

The administration repaired broken windows, changed centres lacking boundary walls, and deployed a heavy contingent of police at high-risk locations. Over 30 duty magistrates were appointed to monitor examination centres closely. The crackdown on impersonators was a direct result of these intensified measures, said police.

Zero tolerance to cheating, says DC

DC Meena reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to eliminating exam frauds.

“We have zero tolerance to cheating. The initial leaks were possible only due to the connivance of examination staff and centre officials. Now, we have sealed all loopholes and brought in credible staff. Every centre is under strict surveillance. Some imposters were caught red-handed, while others surrendered out of fear. We are targeting the masterminds behind this fraud, not just the students who were lured into it. Strict action has been recommended against the schools where malpractices were found, and we have written to the board to ensure that future open school exams are held at government centres,” Meena said.

To further strengthen community vigilance, the administration has roped in local village chiefs and village headman to monitor exams conducted in their respective villages.

“Panchayats will ensure compliance, and if any village is found involved in cheating, the panchayat itself will face penalties,” Meena said.

The anti-cheating campaign will continue for the entire exam period, with authorities vowing to maintain strict oversight to restore integrity in the examination process.