Five men were arrested on Friday for spraying posters of Prime Minister Narender Modi, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh and other senior leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with black paint, police said. The incident took place on late Thursday night at Nuh bus stand when the youth in a group carried black paint in their hands and sprayed it on the posters of BJP leaders and union ministers, according to officials privy to matter. Nuh: 5 held for spraying posters of PM, Haryana CM with black ink

Krishan Kumar, public relations officer (PRO) of Nuh police, said that the accused held were identified as Harish of Bisaru village, Amir of Akeda village, Wasid of Chedni village, Afaq of village Salahedi and Mubin of village Ted – all residents of district Nuh. “The group of young men agitated about the welfare schemes and announcements of state and central government had spray painted the posters pasted on roadways buses,” Kumar said.

Officials said a formal complaint was submitted to City Nuh police station in this regard on Friday. “Based on the complaint by Kasam, a driver at Haryana Roadways, an FIR was registered against the group of men under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the police station. Immediately, investigations were launched to ascertain the identities of the suspects involved in the incident,” Kumar said.

According to Nuh police, the accused are being interrogated and raids are underway to nab other accused in the case.