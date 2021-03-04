Nuh farmers to block Rewasan toll plaza on Saturday
Protesting farmers from Nuh on Thursday said that they would block the Rewasan toll plaza on Saturday along with farmers’ groups protesting at various borders of Delhi, who will occupy the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway, to mark Day 100 of protests at Delhi borders.
Ramzan Chaudhary, head of Jai Kisan Andolan’s Nuh unit, said that farmers from various protest sites are set to gather across stretches of the KMP Expressway and block it for five hours between 11am and 4pm.
“The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha has given a call for blocking the KMP for five hours on Saturday. Farmers protesting at various points will reach the part of KMP that is closest to their protest site. We plan to block the Rewasan toll plaza in Nuh. Through this peaceful demonstration, we want to send out the message that the resolve of farmers is unshaken, and we will not give up till the three laws are rolled back,” said Chaudhary.
Following the blockade of KMP on Saturday, a number of other programmes have been planned for the next week by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha as it attempts to scale up the agitation that has been ongoing since last year.
Sanjay Madhav, member of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha —the umbrella body of farmer unions protesting at Delhi’s borders — and the state convener of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee in Rajasthan, said that the ongoing agitation had taken a national flavour over the past few months and that people from diverse groups are identifying with the farmers’ cause.
“To further engage different groups in the ongoing agitation, a new cycle of events for the month had been planned by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha. Besides blocking the KMP, we will be observing Mahila Kisan Diwas on March 8. On March 15, a campaign against privatisation will be launched in support of trade unions and a countrywide campaign seeking minimum support price for crops will be initiated this month,” said Madhav.
