Nuh police on Saturday inspected six slaughterhouses to ensure they were not involved in illegal activities. Nuh police conduct inspections at slaughterhouses

Police said they will randomly pick meat samples from the slaughterhouses to ensure that no beef is supplied or received through vendors.

Varun Singla, Nuh superintendent of police, said they have come up with the new strategy to curb the menace of cow smuggling and slaughtering. “We want to keep a close watch on these slaughterhouses. There are nearly 600 employees working in these units and we need to regularly check their police records,” he said.

Singla said the purpose of the inspections was to ensure no cow slaughtering is taking place here. “We asked the management of the slaughterhouses to ensure that no beef is brought to their units. We did not find any anomalies and also learnt that the meat is for export purpose. We did not find any illegal or suspicious activities,” he said.

Police said such inspections will randomly be carried out to create pressure on the establishments so that they do not indulge in any illegal trade.

Singla said the only area of concern was that hardly any employees have done their police verification done. “It is mandatory to get police verification so that no cattle smuggler is working here illegally,” he said.

Police said they have issued instructions to the management of the slaughterhouses and given them a month’s time to get police verification done for their employees.

