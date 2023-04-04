Nuh police to use drones to curb mining and cow smuggling

Nuh police are using drones to track down suspects involved in cow smuggling and illegal mining in the district and map the areas where raids will occur. According to the police, three cow protection force units have also been formed. Nuh police said that they previously borrowed drones from criminal investigation department teams but that they now own one for ₹ 1.25 lakh through corporate social responsibility funds and use it every day. (HT Photo)

According to police officers familiar with the matter, at least 20 raids were conducted on Tuesday at the homes of suspected cow smugglers, but they were on the run and could not be caught.

According to Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla, the list of suspects has been distributed to all police stations and crime units. “A survey was conducted in the district’s villages of Multhan, Ghaghas, Kansali, Bhudbas, and Nangal Mubarikpur by the deputy superintendent of police of Ferozepur Jhirka, along with the police team, using a drone camera. Even though the suspects were not found in their hideouts or houses, the police presence in the area will put them under pressure,” he said.

According to police, based on data collected over the last seven years, they have identified 98 villages, 40 of which are close to the Aravallis, and residents have been booked for illegal mining, cow smuggling, and cow slaughter.

According to Singla, the goal is to reduce illegal activities in the district, and they have enlisted the help of village sarpanches and senior villagers to raise awareness. “We will conduct surprise raids, and anyone found involved will face strict punishment and be socially boycotted from the village,” he said.

Last year, 30 cases of illegal mining were registered, and seven cases have been recorded this year since January 1. Similarly, 197 cow smuggling cases were reported in 2022, with 31 so far, according to police.

Singla said that they previously borrowed drones from criminal investigation department teams but that they now own one for ₹1.25 lakh through corporate social responsibility funds and use it every day. “Regular monitoring has helped to stop illegal activities in the area, and there has been little movement in the 40 villages for the last three days,” he said.

According to Nuh police, at least 90 villages held panchayats (village meetings). They passed resolutions “pledging” to boycott, socially and otherwise, all those who are allegedly involved in these illegal activities.

The panchayats have warned villagers that anyone caught smuggling or slaughtering cows will face a ₹21,000 fine. The police have enlisted the help of local leaders, teachers, and maulvis from these villages and blocks to act as their eyes and ears.

According to police, 29 villages’ quarries are being investigated for illegal mining, and random drone surveillance will be conducted in the district regularly. They are also monitoring 95 operational crusher units and 41 others that have been closed.

