A delegation of senior civil servants from developing countries such as Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso visited the Gurugram district administration as part of a training programme organised by the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) under the Government of India. Officials from 5 nations study Gurugram’s digital governance initiatives

The visit, a one day tour, was aimed at familiarising foreign officials, including chief secretaries, directors and secretary-level officers, with Haryana’s governance framework, administrative innovations and technology-driven service delivery systems, said officials.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar welcomed the delegation and said the state has placed transparency, accountability and technological empowerment at the core of its governance model.

He highlighted key initiatives such as the Parivar Pehchan Patra, which enables accurate identification of beneficiaries and targeted delivery of welfare schemes and the Antyodaya Saral portal, which provides time-bound and transparent access of schemes to citizens.

He also mentioned computerisation of land records, describing it as a significant step towards simplifying revenue work and reducing corruption.

Kumar further outlined flagship initiatives in women empowerment, including the Lado Lakshmi Yojana, agricultural reforms, expansion of social security schemes, strengthening healthcare services, and skill development and employment generation programmes for youth.

Kumar said Haryana is at the forefront of implementing the ‘Digital India’ initiative, focusing on outcomes rather than expenditure. He added that with a conviction rate of over 74% and sustained improvements in ease of doing business, the state is progressing steadily towards its economic goals for 2047.

DCP (Traffic) Rajesh Mohan briefed the delegation on policing systems, traffic management and technology-based surveillance. Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Parmjeet Chahal explained revenue and judicial processes, and public service delivery mechanisms.

Zila Parishad CEO Sumit Kumar and Municipal Corporation joint commissioner Vishal also shared insights into rural and urban development programmes.

The delegation also shared their experiences on regional development, social welfare, e-governance and entrepreneurship. They appreciated the Gurugram district administration’s transparent working method, digital processes and efficient service delivery.