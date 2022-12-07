One-time settlement scheme for VAT disputes soon, says CM

Gurugram:Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that the government will launch a one-time settlement scheme for the resolution of pending Value-added Tax (VAT) cases of traders.

The chief minister also announced that a Goods and Services Tax (GST) tribunal for the settlement of GST-related disputes is likely to start in March and a recommendation for the same has been made to the GST Council.

The chief minister was addressing a programme organised by the Haryana Tax Bar Association at the Apparel House in Sector 44.He also announced that two more joint excise and taxation range appeal offices will be set up in Gurugram and Hisar to resolve pending cases pertaining to GST.

“All efforts will be made to resolve all VAT and GST issues and a one-time settlement scheme will be launched. I also call upon tax advocates to act as partners with the authorities and help in expanding the GST net and also get smaller businesses registered under the GST. The more tax revenue is mopped up, the more money can be spent on development and other welfare measures,” said Khattar.

The chief minister also announced that a library and lounge will be set up for tax advocates in all districts of Haryana.

Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, who also holds the excise and taxation portfolios said, “A GST tribunal will come up in the state and two benches will be set up in Hisar and Gurugram. A streamlined system will be created to resolve all VAT disputes. We have come a long way and Haryana is among the top states in generating GST revenues”.

Chief minister Khattar also participated in a discussion programme organised by the Haryana State Higher Education Council in Gurugram.

The chief minister said that there are many people who want to contribute for the welfare of society, but they do not get a platform. “For such people, the state government has created the samarpan.haryana.gov.in portal. Individuals interested in social work can register on the portal and work for the welfare of the people with a sense of social service. Around 3,000 volunteers have already registered on the portal”, he said.

