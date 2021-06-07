OPD services in govt facilities to resume today

The director general of health services (DGHS), Haryana, asked the Gurugram health department on Monday to resume out-patient department (OPD) services from Tuesday.

“In view of the improved Covid-19 situation in Haryana, it was decided to start routine OPD services in the government healthcare facilities from Wednesday (June 8). However, the elective surgeries shall still be kept on hold till further orders,” read the order issued by Dr Veena Singh, the DGHS.

Gurugram chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Virender Yadav had suspended the OPD services in April, amidst a spike in cases during the second wave of Covid-19. “The order will be implemented with immediate effect. It will take at least a week to start elective surgeries, only after the state issues the guidelines,” said CMO Yadav, adding that private hospitals can also make OPDs fully operational in the next few days.

Dr Ritu Garg, zonal director, Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI), said that, at present, they are treating most of the OPD patients through tele-consultancy. “Patients are asked to visit the hospital only if there’s an emergency, to conduct a physical follow up. This includes cancer or tumour patients, who are undergoing therapies. Limited slots are booked for a day, to limit visits to the hospital.”

Covid cases dip

At least 31 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Gurugram on Monday, the lowest since February 26, when 29 new coronavirus cases were reported. The active cases in the district have also dipped to 689, with the total tally at 180,343.

At present, only 72 patients are admitted at private hospitals. About 616 are in home isolation, and one in district Covid care centre.

At least four fresh deaths were reported on Monday, taking the total tally to 852. The daily test positivity rate has come down to 0.6%. The health department, with private labs and hospitals, has been conducting about 4,500 tests a day, said the officials.