Palam Vihar residents flag irregular door-to-door garbage collection

Residents of Palam Vihar’s blocks C-1 and C-2 have alleged that irregular, infrequent door-to-door garbage collection was affecting over 2,000 families in the area, with the contractor deploying only 2-3 sanitation workers for hundreds of homes, resulting in collections once every 4-5 days. Joint commissioner of Zone 3 Jaiveer Yadav, told HT that the authorities will take cognisance of the matter.

“The workers deployed by the contractor are able to collect waste from merely 50 to 60 households in a day. Essentially, garbage is being picked up after four or five days, not daily,” claimed Abhishek Sharma, vice president of the Palam Vihar Block C-2 resident welfare association (RWA).

“There is no fixed schedule for collection. At times, the workers arrive early in the morning, while on other days they turn up as late as 10 or 11am. This erratic timing has become a major inconvenience for working residents. We have raised the issue multiple times with the ward councillors, but no action has been taken so far. Complaints were also lodged through the Haryana government’s eSamadhan DULB application, yet the problem remains unresolved,” Sharma claimed.

Meanwhile, joint commissioner of Zone 3 Jaiveer Yadav, told HTthat the authorities will take cognisance of the matter and pull up the contractor over allegations of irregularities in waste collection.

Residents of Sector 11 reported similar grievances, stating that irregular door-to-door garbage collection had resulted in illegal dumping. “When garbage is not picked up from homes, residents end up throwing it on the streets or in vacant plots,” Praveen Shankar, a resident of Sector 11, said.

Meanwhile, Bhawani Shankar Tripathi, general secretary of the Sector 23A RWA, alleged: “Neither the MCG nor the contractor contacted us for door-to-door garbage collection. Garbage collection across the sector is currently being handled by a private agency hired by residents.”

Officials said that Palam Vihar, along with Sectors 11, 23A and 40, falls under Zone 3, for which a ₹1.83-crore tender for household waste collection was awarded to Classic Manpower Limited on January 9. MCG had awarded tenders to four agencies for each zone for the next six months.

Despite several attempts by team HT, Classic Manpower Limited owner Jagjit Singh Nain did not respond to text messages or calls.

Earlier, on January 14, HT reported that the contract had been awarded to an agency with a tainted track record. In March 2025, HT had also reported that the same agency, while engaged in waste collection and processing in Tauru, was accused of dumping garbage in the ecologically sensitive Aravalli forests and on open grounds. Following the allegations, the deputy commissioner of Nuh district issued notices to the agency and ordered an inquiry, which is still pending.

Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh had also ordered a probe into the matter. “We had initiated an inquiry against the agency for its shoddy work and directed it to clear all the waste dumped in the Aravallis,” he said.

When asked about awarding the tender to an agency with a tainted record, Zone 3 joint commissioner Yadav said that contracts are awarded based on the lowest financial bid. “Classic Manpower Limited must have quoted the lowest amount,” he said.

Meanwhile, a senior MCG official shared that they are reviewing Classic Manpower. “If any agency is found violating the terms, including illegal dumping or regular collection, action will be taken, including penalties and termination,” he said.