Palwal 19-yr-old man stabbed by group harassing his cousin: Police

A 19-year-old man sustained injuries after he was allegedly stabbed when he objected to a group harassing his cousin in Palwal, police said on Thursday. The incident took place at 10:30 pm Tuesday when the two youths – both aged 19 years – visited a market in Alapur in Palwal city.

The incident took place at 10:30 pm Tuesday when the two youths – both aged 19 years – visited a market in Alapur in Palwal city.

According to police, a group of six to eight men approached the duo at the market.

One of the accused, who allegedly knew the young woman, asked her why she was roaming at night, and who was the man with her.

Police said the woman ignored the accused but he kept asking questions and made objectionable comments, to which the young man protested.

A senior police officer said soon a heated altercation broke out which snowballed into a scuffle. “During the scuffle, one of the suspects pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim twice. The woman raised an alarm and alerted family members. They soon reached the spot but suspects created a ruckus and damaged their vehicles too.”

Police said family members and local shop owners rushed the injured man to the civil hospital where doctors treated him for stab wounds and sent him home within few hours.

Inspector Narender, station house officer, City police station, said the suspects fled the spot after the incident. “They are yet to be arrested,” he said.

On the victim’s compliant, an FIR was registered against the suspects under sections 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 3(5) (common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at City police station in Palwal on Wednesday.