Palwal 19-yr-old man stabbed by group harassing his cousin: Police
A 19-year-old man sustained injuries after he was allegedly stabbed when he objected to a group harassing his cousin in Palwal, police said on Thursday
A 19-year-old man sustained injuries after he was allegedly stabbed when he objected to a group harassing his cousin in Palwal, police said on Thursday.
The incident took place at 10:30 pm Tuesday when the two youths – both aged 19 years – visited a market in Alapur in Palwal city.
According to police, a group of six to eight men approached the duo at the market.
One of the accused, who allegedly knew the young woman, asked her why she was roaming at night, and who was the man with her.
Police said the woman ignored the accused but he kept asking questions and made objectionable comments, to which the young man protested.
A senior police officer said soon a heated altercation broke out which snowballed into a scuffle. “During the scuffle, one of the suspects pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim twice. The woman raised an alarm and alerted family members. They soon reached the spot but suspects created a ruckus and damaged their vehicles too.”
Police said family members and local shop owners rushed the injured man to the civil hospital where doctors treated him for stab wounds and sent him home within few hours.
Inspector Narender, station house officer, City police station, said the suspects fled the spot after the incident. “They are yet to be arrested,” he said.
On the victim’s compliant, an FIR was registered against the suspects under sections 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 3(5) (common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at City police station in Palwal on Wednesday.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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