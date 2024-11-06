Parents accuse school staff of sexually assaulting of 3-yr-old

An unidentified private school employee in Sector 48, has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl on the school premises, police said on Tuesday. After the parents informed the school administration, they reviewed CCTV footage with school authorities but were unable to identify the suspect. (File Photo)

The incident came to light last month when the child’s parents reported it to school administration on October 25. The school conducted an internal inquiry, but the suspect could not be identified. On October 28, they reported the incident to police.

DCP (east gurugram) Mayank Gupta said the parents submitted a written complaint the next day. “On October 29, an FIR was registered against an unidentified suspect under Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at Sadar police station,” Gupta added.

Gupta further stated that the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) held several counselling sessions with the child to try to gather more details. Due to the girl’s age, definitive details about the incident. “While the child pointed to photographs of two potential suspects during identification, our interrogations of them yielded no conclusive evidence,” Gupta said.

A special investigation team, led by ACP (Sadar) Kapil Ahlawat, was assigned to handle the case. “We have seized all CCTV DVRs from the school and are analysing a month’s worth of footage,” Gupta said.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a group of parents protested outside the school, accusing the administration of inaction and attempting to cover up the matter. They demanded the immediate suspension of the two suspects questioned by police.

Parents alleged that the school discouraged the victim’s family from approaching the police and delayed notifying law enforcement until October 28.

In response, a senior school official, speaking anonymously, said the two suspects questioned by police had been barred from entering the premises but not suspended. “We cannot comment further,” the official added.