Pathways School blocks online access over fee issue

As many as 80 to 100 students of classes 9 to 12 of Pathways School Gurgaon have been blocked from attending online classes by the school authorities since Monday over a shortfall in fee payment, the parents’ association said on Thursday.

Members of Pathways School Gurgaon Parents Association (PSGPA) alleged that the school was pressurising students to ensure that parents pay the full composite fee (instead of 80%, as per interim court order) for classes, despite the matter being sub judice. The parents’ association has lodged a complaint with the district education department which has sought a response from the school.

The school, meanwhile, said that since physical classes for grades 9 – 12 had commenced from January, no rebate/concession on school fee will be granted for these grades from January onwards.

In an email response to HT, a school representative said, “The rebates/concessions on school fee were to be granted ‘till school commences its physical operations’. Since physical classes for grades 9 – 12 have commenced from January, no rebate/concession on school fee is to be granted for these grades from January onwards.”

The school and PSGPA have been embroiled in a dispute over fee payment since last March. The PSGPA had also approached the Punjab and Haryana high court, which, in December 2020, passed an interim order declaring that the school could charge 80% of the composite fees on a monthly basis for online classes.

Parents, however, said that the school raised an invoice seeking 100% of the composite fee in January irrespective of whether the student opted for online or physical schooling. Subsequently, parents were given time till January 31 to pay the fee.

Strangway Orridge, a parent, said his son, a class 11 student, had been blocked from accessing online classes since Monday. “The principal of the school wrote an email to my son regarding the fee matter last week. After that, since Monday, they have suspended my son’s school accounts and he has not been able to access classes or lessons,” said Orridge.

He said that he had been paying 80% fee of the composite fee regularly, as mandated by the court order. “The school is choosing students as soft targets. Our children are not able to make submissions, which are crucial. Even if they visit schools, they can’t make submissions,” said Orridge.

Gauri Webster, the president of PSGPA, said, “The whole issue is in court. We are complying with the court’s directive and paying the fee as per the interim order. Why can’t the school wait till the court gives a final verdict? The court has said that the 20% rebate on composite fee will continue till the matter is decided.”

She said that students were being asked to visit schools for submission but online access to students was being denied. “Students are being called to school, but since they don’t have access to their accounts, they cannot learn or submit any work despite physical visits,” said Webster.

The school, in its reply to HT, stated that while it had extended full support to parents and remained in full compliance with the directives of the state and Punjab and Haryana high court, there were some parents, who — in spite of having been directed to make payments by the director of secondary education, Haryana, and the Punjab and Haryana high court — were failing to do so. “Several requests and reminders issued by the school to such parents have gone unheard, compelling the school to take steps in accordance with the law,” the reply stated.

District education officer Indu Boken referred to a directive of the department issued on Wednesday and said that private schools were expected to abide by the orders of the Punjab and Haryana high court issued in June and October last year.