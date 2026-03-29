Pay property tax by March 31 or face 18% interest: MCG

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has urged property owners to clear their dues within the next three days, with March 31 marking the deadline for property tax payment for the current financial year, officials said. Interest at 18% per annum will be imposed from new financial year, increasing burden on those who miss deadline. (HT Archive)

Civic officials said that once the new financial year begins, an interest of 18% per annum will be levied on pending dues, significantly increasing the financial burden on defaulters. Property owners who have not yet paid their taxes have been advised to do so before the deadline to avoid penalties and possible enforcement action.

Officials added that the corporation has intensified monitoring of defaulters and is preparing for strict enforcement measures after the deadline. These may include sealing of properties and initiation of auction proceedings to recover pending dues.

To facilitate payments, the Haryana government has enabled both online and offline options. Property owners can pay online through the official portal by logging in with their registered mobile number, accessing their property ID, and completing the process as per instructions. For offline payments, citizens can visit facilitation centres at Sector 34, Sector 42 and Civil Lines offices of the civic body.

MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya appealed to residents to avoid last-minute delays and deposit their property tax on time. “Timely payment of property tax is not just a legal obligation but also a civic responsibility. It plays a crucial role in funding development works and improving infrastructure across the city,” he said.