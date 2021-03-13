Pedestrian trial at Sadar Bazar to commence on March 20

A week-long pedestrian trial at Sadar Bazar will be conducted by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) between March 20 and March 27 — a release issued by the civic body stated on Saturday.

The trial was scheduled to be held last month, from February 26 onwards. However, MCG deferred it a day before its commencement, citing technical reasons.

A meeting for discussing the details of the pedestrian trial was held at the Public Works Department (PWD) Rest House in Civil Lines on Saturday. It was attended by Mayor Madhu Azad; Sudhir Singla, Gurugram MLA; Vinay Pratap Singh, MCG commissioner, along with various senior MCG officials, and representatives of World Resources Institute (WRI) India — a non-profit organisation assisting MCG in the trial. The representatives of WRI India informed the attendees regarding the current situation of Sadar Bazar via video conference.

As per the MCG release, WRI officials said that due to encroachments, haphazard parking of vehicles, lack of seating arrangements, visitors to the area often face problems. They also said that while 90 percent of movement in the area is pedestrian in nature, roughly nine percent are of two-wheelers.

The attendees were also informed that there was also no place for the movement of emergency vehicles due to encroachments and haphazard parking of vehicles. Almost 80 percent of people in the area agree that the market should be made pedestrian-friendly.

As per the plan, the pedestrian trial will be conducted on a 650-metre stretch between Jama Masjid and Head Post Office in Sadar Bazar that happens to be the main thoroughfare of the market.The 650-metre stretch has a width of 9 to 13 metres. However, due to encroachments and haphazard parking, the width is significantly reduced.

Despite its narrow lanes, Sadar Bazar has a footfall of around 20,000 people visiting the market during a weekend. It has more than 1,200 shops and 400 street vendors.

“During the week-long trial, the entire market will be made vehicle-free. Barricades will be set up at all entry and exit points. All parking spots in the area will be marked and proper signage will be installed,” said Vinay Pratap Singh, commissioner, MCG.

A dedicated street vending zone will also be set up during the trial. Further, 70 benches will be erected and LED streetlights and green belts will also be developed.As per MCG officials who attended the meeting, vehicles will not be allowed in the market between 10am and 8pm, during the week-long trial.

They added the civic body had to defer the trial last month after shop owners in the area complained against the lack of adequate parking facility provided by the civic body. “The shopkeepers complained that MCG had provided parking spaces at a distance. This time, the parking is less than 200-300 metres from their shops, with proper signage and lighting,” said an MCG official who attended the meeting.