IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Pedestrian trial at Sadar Bazar to commence on March 20
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Pedestrian trial at Sadar Bazar to commence on March 20

A week-long pedestrian trial at Sadar Bazar will be conducted by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) between March 20 and March 27 — a release issued by the civic body stated on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:34 PM IST

A week-long pedestrian trial at Sadar Bazar will be conducted by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) between March 20 and March 27 — a release issued by the civic body stated on Saturday.

The trial was scheduled to be held last month, from February 26 onwards. However, MCG deferred it a day before its commencement, citing technical reasons.

A meeting for discussing the details of the pedestrian trial was held at the Public Works Department (PWD) Rest House in Civil Lines on Saturday. It was attended by Mayor Madhu Azad; Sudhir Singla, Gurugram MLA; Vinay Pratap Singh, MCG commissioner, along with various senior MCG officials, and representatives of World Resources Institute (WRI) India — a non-profit organisation assisting MCG in the trial. The representatives of WRI India informed the attendees regarding the current situation of Sadar Bazar via video conference.

As per the MCG release, WRI officials said that due to encroachments, haphazard parking of vehicles, lack of seating arrangements, visitors to the area often face problems. They also said that while 90 percent of movement in the area is pedestrian in nature, roughly nine percent are of two-wheelers.

The attendees were also informed that there was also no place for the movement of emergency vehicles due to encroachments and haphazard parking of vehicles. Almost 80 percent of people in the area agree that the market should be made pedestrian-friendly.

As per the plan, the pedestrian trial will be conducted on a 650-metre stretch between Jama Masjid and Head Post Office in Sadar Bazar that happens to be the main thoroughfare of the market.The 650-metre stretch has a width of 9 to 13 metres. However, due to encroachments and haphazard parking, the width is significantly reduced.

Despite its narrow lanes, Sadar Bazar has a footfall of around 20,000 people visiting the market during a weekend. It has more than 1,200 shops and 400 street vendors.

“During the week-long trial, the entire market will be made vehicle-free. Barricades will be set up at all entry and exit points. All parking spots in the area will be marked and proper signage will be installed,” said Vinay Pratap Singh, commissioner, MCG.

A dedicated street vending zone will also be set up during the trial. Further, 70 benches will be erected and LED streetlights and green belts will also be developed.As per MCG officials who attended the meeting, vehicles will not be allowed in the market between 10am and 8pm, during the week-long trial.

They added the civic body had to defer the trial last month after shop owners in the area complained against the lack of adequate parking facility provided by the civic body. “The shopkeepers complained that MCG had provided parking spaces at a distance. This time, the parking is less than 200-300 metres from their shops, with proper signage and lighting,” said an MCG official who attended the meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

GMDA plans to install smart traffic signals across city

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:34 PM IST
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is planning to set up smart traffic signals at new traffic locations across the city and convert the existing signals into smart ones wherever necessary, said officials on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Air quality remains poor, faster winds predicted to clean air

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:34 PM IST
The city’s air quality remained in the poor category on Saturday, recording 217 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) air quality index (AQI) bulletin
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

HSVP reclaims 10 acres in Sector 52

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:34 PM IST
The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Friday reclaimed around 10 acres in Sector 52 after the Punjab and Haryana high court gave a ruling in favour of the authority in a case pertaining to land ownership, officials of estate office-2 of HSVP said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram reports 72 new Covid-19 infections; total tally to touch 60k

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:34 PM IST
The total number of active Covid-19 cases reached 578 on Saturday, with 72 new infections being reported in the last 24 hours
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Mixed response to budget from city-based industrialists

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:34 PM IST
Factory owners and city-based industrial associations gave a mixed response to the budget presented by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday that primarily focussed on agriculture and health
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Pedestrian trial at Sadar Bazar to commence on March 20

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:34 PM IST
A week-long pedestrian trial at Sadar Bazar will be conducted by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) between March 20 and March 27 — a release issued by the civic body stated on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Four held for highway robberies

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Gurugram Police on Friday arrested four alleged members of a gang that robbed commuters travelling alone on the Delhi-Gururgam expressway
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

City records 88 new Covid-19 cases — highest in two months

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:07 AM IST
With 88 new cases of Covid-19 being reported in the past 24 hours, the city recorded its sharpest spike in the past two months
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

More than 1 lakh people vaccinated; mega vaccination drive on Monday

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:07 AM IST
Over 1 lakh Gurugram residents have received the Covid-19 vaccine jab since the inoculation first started on January 16, officials from the health department said on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
gurugram news

Lightning strike kills 1, injures 3 in Gurugram residential township

By Leena Dhankhar, Hindustan Times, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:34 AM IST
CCTV footage of the incident, which went viral, showed the four men falling to the ground moments after the lightning strike.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Man shot at by two snatchers in Sector 15

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:06 AM IST
A 34-year-old businessman was shot at by two unidentified bike-borne men when he resisted their attempt to snatch his bag on Thursday evening in Sector 15, Part-2, said the police, adding that the bag contained 60,000 cash
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

City experiences gusty winds and thundershowers

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:06 AM IST
The city received light rain accompanied with strong winds and lightning on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Forest department stops tree pruning at DLF Phase 1

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Forest guards stopped the pruning of a Peepal tree in DLF Phase-1 on Friday claiming it was illegal
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Haryana government proposes to set up two film cities

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:05 AM IST
The Haryana government has planned to set up two film cities in the state — one at Gurugram and the other at Pinjore
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

A year on, 27-year old recalls the stigma she faced on being Haryana’s ‘Patient Zero’

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:05 AM IST
In a society that puts a lot of onus on being “numero uno (number one)”, the stigma of being “Patient Zero” and that too of a dreaded disease like Covid-19 was life-altering for a 27-year-old resident of Sector 9, Gurugram
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP