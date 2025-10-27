Pipeline work blamed for days of waterlogging outside Gurugram school

Severe waterlogging outside Government School in Shivaji Nagar has disrupted movement for students and teachers, with residents and staff blaming the problem on recent pipeline work carried out near the premises. The issue, they said, has worsened following the installation of a new drinking water pipeline outside the school.

Teachers and parents said the area has remained waterlogged for several days, creating a muddy and unhygienic mess. “This has been happening for the last four to five days. We have to cross the entire waterlogged area and leave our footwear outside the classroom to keep it clean,” said one of the teachers. Many students, who live nearby and walk to school, struggle to reach the premises through the slushy road.

Another teacher, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the situation often becomes unbearable. “At times the area becomes so muddy that students are forced to remove their shoes and socks as their feet get soaked in the waterlogged ground,” the teacher said.

Teachers also complained that residents frequently dump garbage near the school, worsening the unhygienic conditions. They said workers from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) generally clean the area, but sometimes fail to show up. “We have a school here, and sometimes students have to walk through the garbage just to cross to the other side of the road,” another teacher said, requesting anonymity.

Students too expressed frustration. “I find it really difficult to walk to school when the area is full of water and mud. Sometimes I have to step around garbage, and it’s really unhygienic,” said a Class 3 student, requesting anonymity.

Another Class 4 student, said, “While crossing the waterlogged lane, I slipped and fell, getting completely wet and covered in mud.”

In response, a junior MCG engineer, said the civic body was not aware of the extent of the problem. “We were unaware of the situation. Yes, a drinking water pipeline is being laid, but we will ensure the issue is resolved before Monday,” he added.