Plantation drive held at redesigned Sanath Road
A GMDA spokesperson said that 700 trees and 15,000 shrubs will be planted under the street scaping project
Gurugram: A plantation drive was held on Tuesday at Sanath Road, which has been redesigned as a model road by the Gurugram Metro Development Authority (GMDA) in collaboration with other civic and private agencies based in the city.
GMDA chief executive officer, A. Sreenivas, participated in the plantation drive and directed officials to complete the streetscaping of the road by the end of August, a GMDA spokesperson said.
“The Sanath Road is a model street for Gurugram and we will adopt best practices for further developing similar environmentally and pedestrian-friendly roads in the city. Today’s plantation drive further strengthens our commitment to creating a greener and cleaner Gurugram,” Sreenivas said in a statement.
A GMDA spokesperson said that 700 trees and 15,000 shrubs will be planted under the street scaping project for creation of a continuous planted corridor for biodiversity, thermal comfort and plantation benefits.
Additionally, over 300 mature and smaller trees were also saved during the redevelopment phase and not a single tree in the entire stretch has been uprooted during the course of the project, the spokesperson said.
The Sanath Road redevelopment project represents a collective effort involving GMDA, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), DHBVN, Nagarro, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, and the Raahgiri Foundation. This 2.5 km pivotal road connecting Atlas Chowk on NH-48 with the Old Delhi-Gurugram Road features dedicated walking paths for pedestrians and cycling paths shaded by a green belt, a bus bay for smooth movement of large vehicles, and pedestrian crossings, the spokesperson added.
