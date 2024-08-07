 Plantation drive held at redesigned Sanath Road - Hindustan Times
Plantation drive held at redesigned Sanath Road

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 07, 2024 06:10 AM IST

A GMDA spokesperson said that 700 trees and 15,000 shrubs will be planted under the street scaping project

Gurugram: A plantation drive was held on Tuesday at Sanath Road, which has been redesigned as a model road by the Gurugram Metro Development Authority (GMDA) in collaboration with other civic and private agencies based in the city.

Over 50 trees & 500 shrubs were planted to further beautify & enhance the utility of this corridor. (GMDA-Twitter)
Over 50 trees & 500 shrubs were planted to further beautify & enhance the utility of this corridor. (GMDA-Twitter)

GMDA chief executive officer, A. Sreenivas, participated in the plantation drive and directed officials to complete the streetscaping of the road by the end of August, a GMDA spokesperson said.

“The Sanath Road is a model street for Gurugram and we will adopt best practices for further developing similar environmentally and pedestrian-friendly roads in the city. Today’s plantation drive further strengthens our commitment to creating a greener and cleaner Gurugram,” Sreenivas said in a statement.

A GMDA spokesperson said that 700 trees and 15,000 shrubs will be planted under the street scaping project for creation of a continuous planted corridor for biodiversity, thermal comfort and plantation benefits.

Additionally, over 300 mature and smaller trees were also saved during the redevelopment phase and not a single tree in the entire stretch has been uprooted during the course of the project, the spokesperson said.

The Sanath Road redevelopment project represents a collective effort involving GMDA, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), DHBVN, Nagarro, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, and the Raahgiri Foundation. This 2.5 km pivotal road connecting Atlas Chowk on NH-48 with the Old Delhi-Gurugram Road features dedicated walking paths for pedestrians and cycling paths shaded by a green belt, a bus bay for smooth movement of large vehicles, and pedestrian crossings, the spokesperson added.

Follow Us On