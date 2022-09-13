Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Police evacuate Leela Hotel following hoax bomb threat

Police evacuate Leela Hotel following hoax bomb threat

gurugram news
Published on Sep 13, 2022 11:53 PM IST

At least 700 people were evacuated from Gurugram’s Leela Hotel during a two-hour-long search operation on Tuesday, following a call which reported a bomb threat at 11

Police evacuated all the guests at the hotel, as sniffer dogs and bomb squad searched for explosives.\ (vipin kumar /HT Photo)
Police evacuated all the guests at the hotel, as sniffer dogs and bomb squad searched for explosives.\ (vipin kumar /HT Photo)
ByLeena Dhankhar

At least 700 people were evacuated from Gurugram’s Leela Hotel during a two-hour-long search operation on Tuesday, following a call which reported a bomb threat at 11.45am. The call was later found to be a hoax made by a 25-year-old autistic man.

The caller was tracked down soon after but police decided not to pursue any legal action against him. “The man is undergoing treatment for autism at a private hospital in Gurugram. We verified his medical documents and spoke to the doctors treating him. Since he wasn’t aware of the repercussions of his action, we decided not to take any legal action against him,” said Vijender Vij, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (East).

According to police, the man asked his parents for chocolates while they were on their way to a hospital in Gurugram from Delhi. When his parents refused, the man got angry and decided to call the Leela Hotel, a five-star property in Gurugram’s Sector 24, warning them about a bomb on the premises. Vij informed that he made the call from his mobile phone without the knowledge of his parents. “He has been visiting a private hospital in daycare since April this year for his therapies,” he said.

The caller disconnected the call after reporting the threat and switched off his mobile phone, police said. The call sent the hotel staff into a frenzy and they immediately alerted the police. “Soon after, senior officers and personnel from three police stations carried out a search operation,” said Vikas Kaushik, assistant commissioner of police (DLF).

There were over 700 guests and staffers in the hotel at that time, police said. Police went about evacuating each of them, as sniffer dogs and the bomb squad searched for explosives in the hotel. “All standard operating procedures were followed in the evacuation process and the hotel was sealed. We had fire tenders and ambulances on standby,” Kaushik added.

The search eventually yielded nothing. The police, however, used the phone number to track down the caller. “He was in a state of panic after he realised his mistake,” Vij said. The DCP added that the nearby mall was not evacuated.

Guests and visitors at the hotel found themselves in the grips of fear and panic. Vikram Rana, a Delhi resident, said that he was in the hotel to meet a client when the incident took place. “The client was staying at the hotel so we could not leave the premises and waited there for almost three hours until police announced that everything was under control,” he said.

Sneha Singh, a guest at the hotel, described the situation as scary. “We reached Delhi on Sunday and were scheduled to catch a flight on Tuesday night for London. We ran outside without even picking up our stuff. My friends and relatives had to travel from Delhi and take us away,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The Pune police have booked six persons, including a gold valuer, for duping a bank of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22.78 lakh (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Six dupe Pune bank, obtain 22.78 lakh gold loan

    The Pune police have booked six persons, including a gold valuer, for duping a bank of ₹22.78 lakh by submitting fake gold as collateral for five gold loans. The loans were sanctioned between November 2020 and November 2021 with confirmation from the valuer, according to the police. “We have not arrested anyone in the case registered on Monday and are investigating the complaint,” said sub-inspector N Savale of Kothrud police station.

  • Ghaziabad doctor gets threat call from US, cops file case

    Ghaziabad doctor gets threat call from US, cops file case

    A 57-year-old ayurvedic doctor in Ghaziabad has allegedly received threat calls from a mobile phone number which is stated to have originated from the United States and the unidentified caller warned him not to support Hindu outfits or else he will be beheaded. Police said that they have registered an FIR against the unidentified caller at Sihani Gate police station. The doctor, identified as Arvind Vats, operates a charitable hospital at Lohiya Nagar in Ghaziabad.

  • Unsafe cleaning of sewer lines and septic tanks is a punishable offence under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, which carries a heavy monetary penalty and imprisonment, reads the advisory. (HT PHOTO)

    MCG issues public advisory cautioning residents that unsafe cleaning of septic tanks, sewer lines can lead to imprisonment

    The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on Tuesday warned concerned that “unsafe cleaning of septic tanks and sewer lines will lead to imprisonment of at least two years or ₹2 lakh fine, or both”, reads an official public advisory issued by the civic body. MCG officials privy to the matter said that the advisory was issued after two of its workers died of asphyxiation in a sewage well in Rohtak on Saturday.

  • The couple spent <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>80 lakh in total to purchase the plot, including stamp duty of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.25 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3 lakh in brokerage. The broker fixed the land cost at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>45 lakh on paper. (Representative image/HT Archive)

    Seven, including revenue employees, booked for selling HUDA land

    Police have booked two revenue department officials and a property dealer, along with four of his associates for allegedly selling a 1089 sq ft Haryana Urban Development Authority plot in Carterpuri by getting it registered with forged documents, officials said on Tuesday. The property dealer then registered the plot in Dimpi Kumari name for ₹77 lakh on August 25, 2021.

  • HT Image

    Riverfront, development of STPs part of Ghaziabad’s plan for revival of river Hindon

    Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad district will prepare a proposal for the revival and rejuvenation of river Hindon as part of a combined workplan to be submitted by the Saharanpur and Meerut divisions to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister's office. District officials said that their measures will be part of the plan being prepared by the Meerut division. It has two tributaries, Krishni and Kali, which also face huge pollution issues.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out