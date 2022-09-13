Police evacuate Leela Hotel following hoax bomb threat
At least 700 people were evacuated from Gurugram’s Leela Hotel during a two-hour-long search operation on Tuesday, following a call which reported a bomb threat at 11.45am. The call was later found to be a hoax made by a 25-year-old autistic man.
The caller was tracked down soon after but police decided not to pursue any legal action against him. “The man is undergoing treatment for autism at a private hospital in Gurugram. We verified his medical documents and spoke to the doctors treating him. Since he wasn’t aware of the repercussions of his action, we decided not to take any legal action against him,” said Vijender Vij, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (East).
According to police, the man asked his parents for chocolates while they were on their way to a hospital in Gurugram from Delhi. When his parents refused, the man got angry and decided to call the Leela Hotel, a five-star property in Gurugram’s Sector 24, warning them about a bomb on the premises. Vij informed that he made the call from his mobile phone without the knowledge of his parents. “He has been visiting a private hospital in daycare since April this year for his therapies,” he said.
The caller disconnected the call after reporting the threat and switched off his mobile phone, police said. The call sent the hotel staff into a frenzy and they immediately alerted the police. “Soon after, senior officers and personnel from three police stations carried out a search operation,” said Vikas Kaushik, assistant commissioner of police (DLF).
There were over 700 guests and staffers in the hotel at that time, police said. Police went about evacuating each of them, as sniffer dogs and the bomb squad searched for explosives in the hotel. “All standard operating procedures were followed in the evacuation process and the hotel was sealed. We had fire tenders and ambulances on standby,” Kaushik added.
The search eventually yielded nothing. The police, however, used the phone number to track down the caller. “He was in a state of panic after he realised his mistake,” Vij said. The DCP added that the nearby mall was not evacuated.
Guests and visitors at the hotel found themselves in the grips of fear and panic. Vikram Rana, a Delhi resident, said that he was in the hotel to meet a client when the incident took place. “The client was staying at the hotel so we could not leave the premises and waited there for almost three hours until police announced that everything was under control,” he said.
Sneha Singh, a guest at the hotel, described the situation as scary. “We reached Delhi on Sunday and were scheduled to catch a flight on Tuesday night for London. We ran outside without even picking up our stuff. My friends and relatives had to travel from Delhi and take us away,” she said.
-
Six dupe Pune bank, obtain ₹22.78 lakh gold loan
The Pune police have booked six persons, including a gold valuer, for duping a bank of ₹22.78 lakh by submitting fake gold as collateral for five gold loans. The loans were sanctioned between November 2020 and November 2021 with confirmation from the valuer, according to the police. “We have not arrested anyone in the case registered on Monday and are investigating the complaint,” said sub-inspector N Savale of Kothrud police station.
-
Ghaziabad doctor gets threat call from US, cops file case
A 57-year-old ayurvedic doctor in Ghaziabad has allegedly received threat calls from a mobile phone number which is stated to have originated from the United States and the unidentified caller warned him not to support Hindu outfits or else he will be beheaded. Police said that they have registered an FIR against the unidentified caller at Sihani Gate police station. The doctor, identified as Arvind Vats, operates a charitable hospital at Lohiya Nagar in Ghaziabad.
-
MCG issues public advisory cautioning residents that unsafe cleaning of septic tanks, sewer lines can lead to imprisonment
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on Tuesday warned concerned that “unsafe cleaning of septic tanks and sewer lines will lead to imprisonment of at least two years or ₹2 lakh fine, or both”, reads an official public advisory issued by the civic body. MCG officials privy to the matter said that the advisory was issued after two of its workers died of asphyxiation in a sewage well in Rohtak on Saturday.
-
Seven, including revenue employees, booked for selling HUDA land
Police have booked two revenue department officials and a property dealer, along with four of his associates for allegedly selling a 1089 sq ft Haryana Urban Development Authority plot in Carterpuri by getting it registered with forged documents, officials said on Tuesday. The property dealer then registered the plot in Dimpi Kumari name for ₹77 lakh on August 25, 2021.
-
Riverfront, development of STPs part of Ghaziabad’s plan for revival of river Hindon
Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad district will prepare a proposal for the revival and rejuvenation of river Hindon as part of a combined workplan to be submitted by the Saharanpur and Meerut divisions to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister's office. District officials said that their measures will be part of the plan being prepared by the Meerut division. It has two tributaries, Krishni and Kali, which also face huge pollution issues.
