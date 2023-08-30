News / Cities / Gurugram News / Two cops jailed in Gurugram for extorting money from cab driver

Two cops jailed in Gurugram for extorting money from cab driver

ByHT Correspondent, Gurugram
Aug 30, 2023 11:12 PM IST

The cab driver recorded a six-minute video of the extortion attempt and sent it to the police station, said investigators

Two policemen posted at the Civil Lines station in the city were arrested on Wednesday for extorting 1,000 from a cab driver, said police officers aware of the matter.

According to investigators, both policemen were suspended, and orders were issued to initiate departmental proceedings against them. On Wednesday, both were arrested and sent to judicial custody. (Representational image)

According to investigators, constable Suresh Kumar and special police officer Sher Singh stopped a car with a Delhi registration number and a national permit purchased less than a month ago on the service lane of National Highway 48 near Google’s office in Sector 15 on Tuesday afternoon to check vehicle papers.

According to the police, the two threatened the driver, Ashu Mohammad, with a hefty fine of 10,000– 15,000 for failing to pay Haryana government taxes and 5,000 for failing to wear a uniform, which was not required in the city.

According to investigators, Mohammad recorded a six-minute and 50-second video of the entire incident, in which the policemen were allegedly seen demanding a 15,000 fine or bribe of at least 2,000 for letting him go. According to a senior police officer, the two took 1,000 from Mohammad and then let him go.

“Mohammad sent his video to the station house officer of the Civil Lines police station house officer shortly after the incident,” said a senior officer associated with the case.

Later, the car owner, Murtaz Ali, filed a complaint, and on Tuesday night, a first information report was registered against the two policemen under Section 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7 of The Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to investigators, both policemen were suspended, and orders were issued to initiate departmental proceedings against them. On Wednesday, both were arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Vikas Arora, Gurugram police commissioner, said, “I will maintain a zero-tolerance policy toward corruption and will take strict action in such cases.”

