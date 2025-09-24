Portion of NH-48 service lane caves-in near DLF phase 2

A portion of the service road of Delhi-Jaipur National Highway-48 (NH-48) suffered a cave in front of the Neste building near DLF phase 2 which was discovered on Monday morning, said officials on Tuesday. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials said that they have barricaded the damaged area after getting the information about road damage to prevent any accident. The cave-in as seen on NH-48 on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Initial investigation of the damaged stretch revealed that there is an underground utility, which has leaked causing the road damage, said NHAI officials.

A senior NHAI official familiar with the matter said that the damaged road stretch is around 2 feet wide, and it is not a major cave in that could impact the movement of vehicles on the road.

“The damaged portion has been barricaded and we are trying to ascertain the agency, which owns and maintains the utility running underneath the service lane. The utility might be a drain or a pipeline under the drain might have leaked and caused damage to the road. We will first get the agency to repair the leakage and the drain and thereafter the road will be repaired,” he said.

Service lanes of the highways and expressways in Gurugram have repeatedly suffered damage due to the old sewage and drainage lines running underneath the major city roads, which get damaged frequently and cause roads to cave in.

In 2022, a major cave in had happened under the Iffco Chowk flyover on the NH-48 due to damage to the sewage drain underneath it. The Sohna road has suffered multiple cave-ins near Subash Chowk as the master sewage pipeline flowing underneath is dilapidated and has got damaged several times.

The GMDA has now asked the NHAI to take up the project of strengthening the sewage drain by using the CIPP (cured in place pipeline technology).