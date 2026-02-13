Principal, 3 teachers booked for assaulting minor, mother in Bhondsi

Gurugram: The principal of a private school, along with two female teachers and a male teacher, has been booked for allegedly assaulting a Class VIII student and his mother inside the school premises in Bhondsi last month, police said on Thursday, adding that the student sustained grievous injuries, according to his medico-legal report. Police said the incident took place on January 28 and the mother filed a complaint at Bhondsi police station on Wednesday.

Police said the incident took place on January 28 and the mother filed a complaint at Bhondsi police station on Wednesday. An FIR was registered against the school authorities under sections 3(5) (common intention), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 117(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of Bhatariya Nyaya Sanhita the same day, police said.

According to investigators, school officials were reportedly angered by the student’s alleged Instagram chat with a classmate, in which he is said to have verbally abused them. The 12-year-old student has also been accused of stealing food items from the school canteen.

The school authorities, however, refuted the allegations, claiming that the woman inflicted the injuries on the child herself after taking him out of the school premises.

Police officials said the student sustained grievous injuries, including a deep wound on his head. His mother took him to a sub-divisional hospital in Sohna after the incident, but doctors referred him to the civil hospital in Sector-10A, where he remained admitted for two days.

A senior police officer said the mother alleged in the FIR that she received a phone call from the school at 9.20am on January 28, asking her to pick the boy as he had hurt himself.

However, she realised at the school that her son had been assaulted by school officials, the woman alleged in the FIR.

“The woman principal first hurled abuses at me and then, along with two female teachers, assaulted me in a closed room,” the mother alleged.

The woman added that she managed to come out and dialed 112 to alert the police. “After the police arrived, the school officials produced the kid before me. His face had swollen and he had injury marks on his neck. He was unable to speak,” she alleged.

The woman also alleged that the police initially helped her, but then started favouring the school, citing that her son might land in a remand home for his act.

“The policemen also recorded us leaving the school premises as proof that I was leaving with my son safely,” the woman alleged.

Vice-principal of the school, Anurag Yadav, claimed: “The woman and her son left the school premises safely. The 12-year-old, along with three other students, had stolen eatables from the canteen. We also have the screenshots of the Instagram chats in which he had abused the principal and teachers.”

Yadav added that while the parents of other students had apologised, the complainant demanded a transfer certificate (TC) when the school authorities asked her to clear the pending fees for five months.

Sandeep Turan, Gurugram police public relations officer, said investigation in the case was ongoing, and action against the accused persons will be taken on the basis of evidence.

“The school has been asked to share CCTV footage,” Turan said.