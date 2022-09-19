Private company directors booked for duping firm in Mali of 90 lakh

Police on Monday registered a case against a private company in Udyog Vihar for allegedly duping a firm in Mali, a landlocked west Africa country, of ₹90 lakh on the pretext of supplying them mining drill machines loaded on vehicles in 2017.

An FIR has been registered against the company and its directors at the Udyog Vihar police station on the orders of the court.

According to the complaint filed Alidji Oumar Wadidie, director of a private company in Mali, they found the Udyog Vihar firm dealing in machinery and equipment pertaining to drilling for water through a website in 2017. After several rounds of discussion, they finalised a deal with the company.

On August 14, 2017, a senior executive of the Udyog Vihar firm contacted the Mali company on WhatsApp stating that they manufacture drilling rigs and also fix them on trucks. The deal was finalised for ₹89 lakh with a promise of delivery between four and six weeks. On November 15, 2017, the Mali company transferred ₹44 lakh to the Udyog Vihar firm.

Police said when the Mali company contacted the Udyog Vihar firm after six weeks, they extended the delivery date to February 2018.

“On March 28, 2018, the director of the Mali company visited the factory of the Udyog Vihar firm in Andhra Pradesh. But the machines were not ready. Then, on May 4, ₹45 lakh was transferred again to the Udyog Vihar firm for speedy production. Despite transferring a total of ₹89.46 lakh, the machines were not dispatched as promised. Many times, fake shipping details were sent to the Mali firm but the machines were not delivered and finally a petition was filed before the court,” said the complainant.

A case was registered against the Udyog Vihar company and its directors and other representatives under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged document), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Udyog Vihar police station.