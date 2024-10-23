Proposal in works for RRTS linking IGI, Jewar via Gurugram

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said that the double-engine government — referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments in the state and Centre — is working to provide advanced transportation facilities such as Metro and Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) to the people. Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar and CM Nayab Singh Saini meets, in New Delhi, on Tuesday. (PTI)

He also stated that studies will soon be conducted to explore the feasibility of connecting the Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi with Gurugram, Faridabad, and the upcoming Jewar airport via an RRTS line.

Saini’s remarks came after he met Union minister for housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi, during which he held discussions on the expansion of Metro services and the establishment of an RRTS in Haryana.

At present, there is only one RRTS in India — Delhi to Meerut, which is partially operational. Last year, the Haryana government had approved the Delhi-Gururgam RRTS project — which will later be extended to Alwar in Rajasthan — and the Delhi-Panipat RRTS project.

Saini, after meeting Khattar on Tuesday, emphasised the importance of improving transportation between Haryana and Delhi. “Haryana is adjacent to Delhi, and a significant number of people from the state conduct their business and work in the NCR. Therefore, connectivity is critical,” the chief minister said.

He said that studies will soon be conducted to explore the feasibility of connecting the Delhi airport with Gurugram, Faridabad, and Jewar Airport via the RRTS. The proposal aims to streamline transport between these key locations, ensuring better accessibility and reduced travel time, he said.

Separately, Khattar said that studies will be undertaken to potentially extend the Delhi-Panipat line to Karnal. He also highlighted plans for a feasibility study on establishing an RRTS link between Gurugram and Faridabad.

The Union minister further said that the Haryana government will bear the cost of extending a proposed Metro line from Gurugram Sector 56 to Panchgaon.