IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Proposed petrol pump on Aravalli land in violation of environment ministry norms, rules NGT
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Proposed petrol pump on Aravalli land in violation of environment ministry norms, rules NGT

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ruled that land allotted for a proposed petrol pump in Chakkarpur village violates norms set by the union environment ministry
READ FULL STORY
By Suparna Roy, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:19 PM IST

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ruled that land allotted for a proposed petrol pump in Chakkarpur village violates norms set by the union environment ministry. Upholding the status of the land parcel — allotted by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to a public sector oil and gas company — as Aravalli forest, the NGT has directed the district administration to “enforce the law” in the matter and file an action taken report.

This development comes on the back of a petition filed by a city-based NGO, Manav Awaaj Trust, in January. The petition, a copy of which is with HT, alleges that the MCG’s allotment of land for the project amounts to an “unlawful diversion of forest land for non-forestry purposes”.

As per revenue records, reviewed by HT, the land in question is also categorised as “gair mumkin pahad” or uncultivable hilly lands. The petition also references a letter from the district forest department to the deputy commissioner, dated July 29, 2020, pointing out this violation.

The letter from the forest department to the district administration states that the land “comes under the Aravalli plantation zone. This zone is considered as a forest as per the Supreme Court (SC). Any non-forestry activity conducted in the forest area without the permission of MoEF&CC is a violation of the Forest Conservation Act, 1980 and orders of the SC.”

The letter further states that the implementing agency must first take permission from the Centre before proceeding with the project.

Hearing the matter on February 9, the NGT noted, “In spite of the said stand of the forest department, the MCG has failed to take the remedial action to enforce the law. Use of forest land for non-forest purposes is also in violation of the ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEF&CC) notification dated 07.05.1992 with regard to the Aravalli range”. A copy of the order was shared with HT on Monday.

Despite the current laws, the MCG had, on March 15, 2019, leased out a 150-square metre land parcel in Chakkarpur to a private sector entity for a period of 30 years, with a payable rent of 2.25 lakh per month (subject to a 25% increase every three years). The petrol pump, however, is yet to come up.

Abhay Jain, spokesperson, Manav Awaaj Trust said, “We took the matter to NGT after the government did not take any action despite repeated requests to not go ahead with the project on forest land. The NGT has now taken cognizance of the issue of land leased by the municipal corporation to install petrol pumps in an area of the forest department in Gurugram.”

Vinay Pratap Singh, municipal commissioner, Gurugam, did not respond to requests for comment on Monday.

However, speaking to HT regarding the matter in December last year, Singh had said, “We have received representation regarding the apprehensions related to grant of lease of land for fuel retail outlet (petrol pump). Environmental concerns about forest and Aravalli notification have been raised, citing various environmental regulations and orders of courts. We are examining the case to clear all apprehensions before moving forward with the lease. The applicant will have to get all environmental and forest clearances from concerned government department before getting permission from MCG.”

On January 16, 2021, Gurugram MLA Sudhir Singla also wrote to the principal secretary of Urban Local Bodies department, Haryana government, requesting cancellation of the land allotment.

Singla, in the letter, wrote, “…The allotted land is a gair mumkin pahar and forms part of the National Conservation Zone and the protected forest area. There is even a restriction on any commercial activity by the hon’ble high court on such land... It is therefore requested that the allotment of the land be cancelled so that there is no further damage to the forest area…”

When contacted on Monday, RS Dhull, divisional forest officer of Gurugram, said, “I will not be able to comment on this matter as I am yet to read the NGT order.”

Yash Garg, deputy commissioner of Gurugram, did not respond to calls and messages on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

City air worsens due to low wind speed

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:24 PM IST
The city’s air quality entered the ‘very poor’ zone on Monday with the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) bulletin recording the air quality index (AQI) at 306 — a rise from Sunday’s AQI reading of 288 in the ‘poor’ category
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Two men attacked by group near Ghata crossing; case filed

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:24 PM IST
Two men were assaulted by unidentified persons near Ghata crossing on Gurugram-Faridabad Road on Friday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Healthcare workers start receiving second dose of Covid-19 vaccines

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:23 PM IST
The administration of the second dose of Covid-19 vaccines on Monday got off to a slow start, with a 61
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

New rail line will connect Nuh with Delhi, says Inderjit Singh in Gurugram

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:23 PM IST
Gurugram member of Parliament (MP) Rao Inderjit Singh on Monday announced that a proposal to connect Mewat, Alwar and Delhi has been approved in the railway budget and that work on the same is likely to commence soon
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Govt launches web portal to garner information on unauthorised colonies

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:23 PM IST
The government on Monday launched a new web portal to get information about lack of basic facilities in unauthorised colonies across the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Technical glitches hinder online test for students

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:23 PM IST
Online assessments for students in government schools across the city were hampered due to technical glitches on Monday, the first day of app-based assessment for students of classes 3 to 8 and class 11
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Man booked for killing wife, search on to trace him

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:23 PM IST
A 38-year-old man was booked on Sunday for allegedly murdering his wife at their residence in Sirhaul village
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Toll payment to go digital-only, deployment increased in Kherki Daula

By Abhishek Behl and Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:23 PM IST
The Gurugram police and highway concessionaire have decided to increase deployment of traffic personnel and marshals at the Kherki Daula toll plaza to prevent jams on Tuesday morning, when the toll goes fully digital and will accept payments only through FASTags
READ FULL STORY
Close
A total of 2,804 vehicles, including tippers, trucks, tractor-trolleys, and earthmovers, have been seized by the police between December 2019 and February 15, 2021.(HT file photo)
A total of 2,804 vehicles, including tippers, trucks, tractor-trolleys, and earthmovers, have been seized by the police between December 2019 and February 15, 2021.(HT file photo)
gurugram news

Illegal mining rampant, 36 cases registered in January 2021

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:24 PM IST
In 2020, 1,862 cases were registered against 900 people while in 2019, 185 people were arrested over 150 cases were registered.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Proposed petrol pump on Aravalli land in violation of environment ministry norms, rules NGT

By Suparna Roy, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:19 PM IST
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ruled that land allotted for a proposed petrol pump in Chakkarpur village violates norms set by the union environment ministry
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Four held in Faridabad for robbing cab driver of cash

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:29 PM IST
Four men were arrested on Saturday night for allegedly robbing a cab driver of his wallet and 12,000 at gunpoint on Mathura Road
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Restaurant owner attacked, threatened for shifting location

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:29 PM IST
A restaurant owner was assaulted, his life threatened and the furniture in his restaurant damaged, following which the police registered a case
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Farmers hold candle march to remember soldiers who died in Pulwama attack

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:29 PM IST
Farmers protesting at various sites across the Haryana-Rajasthan border on Sunday carried out candle marches to remember the sacrifices of soldiers who died during the Pulwama attack two years ago
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

First statewide wildlife survey set to begin this week

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:29 PM IST
A statewide wildlife census, to be conducted in protected as well as non-protected forest areas of Haryana, will commence this week, officials in the forest and wildlife department have confirmed
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Duo snatches gold chain from pedestrian in South City-2

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:29 PM IST
A 35-year-old woman was targeted by two robbers on a bike, who allegedly snatched her gold chain on Saturday afternoon in South City-2
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP