PWD set to widen 3 key Ggm roads

The public works department (buildings and roads) is planning to work on revamp of three crucial stretches connecting the Sohna Highway with nearby villages to reduce congestion. The upgradation — majorly widening — of Bhondsi Jail road, Damdama road, and Daula road will be carried out at a cost of ₹33 crore, officials said. Around 35 acres will be needed to expand the three roads. (HT Photo)

Officials said they have asked for permission to widen the roads from the forest department and the tenders will be floated once the approval is granted. “These roads earlier catered only to rural traffic but now with the expansion of the city, traffic has increased manifold and these roads need to be widened and upgraded,” Charanjeet Rana, executive engineer, PWD B&R, Gurugram, said.

As per the plan, Bhondsi Jail road will be widened from 5.5 metre to 7.5 metre and will be converted into a two-lane road. It is currently a one-way stretch. A total of ₹13.34 crore has been estimated for its revamp. PWD officials said that the road sees heavy congestion due to more residential colonies coming up such as Maruti Kunj and Shyam Kunj.

Further, the 13.62km Damdama road will be revamped at a cost of ₹16.56 crore. Several affordable residential societies have come up in Sohna on this road due to which traffic has increased significantly, and road widening is required to reduce congestion, officials pointed out.

Another key road which is part of the project, connects Harchandpur village with Daulah village, and is 4.7km in length. It will be upgraded at a cost of ₹6.14 crore. “The plan to increase the width of these three roads is in the final stage. Tenders will be allocated after getting approval from the forest department,” said Rana.