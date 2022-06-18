Rains bring relief to city residents from heat, temperature to dip further
Parts of Haryana witnessed light rainfall on Thursday and Friday, leading to a sharp dip in temperature. The city received around 4 mm rainfall on Thursday night, and 7.2 mm on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh.
More rain is expected over the next three days in Gurugram and across Haryana. The precipitation will bring the temperature down by four-five degrees Celsius.
According to an IMD, Delhi forecast, there is a possibility of widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunder and lightning, over the western Himalayan region in the next 5 days. Scattered to widespread rainfall is expected over adjoining plains of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh, with isolated rainfall over Rajasthan.
A western disturbance at middle tropospheric levels, along with south-westerly winds blowing from the Arabian Sea to northwest India at lower tropospheric levels, will be the main cause of the forecasted precipitation.
Manmohan Singh, director, IMD, Chandigarh said that Gurugram witnessed a drop of 4.2 degrees Celsius on Friday, which happened due to scattered rains in the city and adjoining areas. “For the next three days scattered and widespread rainfall is expected in south Haryana and other parts of the state due to an intense western disturbance, supported by easterly winds. The temperature in many parts of the state have witnessed a drop of five to six degrees bringing much relief from the heat wave conditions which are unlikely to return,” he said.
The city on Friday recorded a maximum temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 23 degrees.
The city recorded a maximum temperature of 41.4 degrees Celsius, and a minimum of 27.3 degrees on Thursday.
Civic agencies said that systems and measures to prevent waterlogging and flooding have been tested. “We have got major drains cleaned on the national highway and on arterial roads. If it rains heavily, the efficacy of our measures will be tested. It will also help in preparing for the upcoming monsoon season,” a senior GMDA official said.
Residents said that the dip in temperature brought about by the rains provided relief from the heat wave conditions. “For the last two months we have been suffering from intense heat waves and it has made work and normal chores difficult,” said Ravi Kumar, resident of a colony near Sadar Bazar.
