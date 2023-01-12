‘Raped after serving food with sedatives’: Police books restaurant officials

The police have lodged an FIR after a woman alleged that she was blackmailed and raped after being served food laced with sedatives, officials said on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old woman claimed that the manager of an app, where she used to work, threatened to make her objectionable pictures and videos viral and also raped her, they said.

The woman has also accused the manager's associates of harassment, police said.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against five accused under sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural sex), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of the IPC and sections 67-A and 72 of IT act at the Sadar police station.

"We are verifying the facts and conducting raids to nab the accused," said Inspector Ved Prakash, Station House Officer of the Sadar police station.

In the complaint, the woman, who has two daughters, claimed that after the Covid-induced lockdown, she decided to help her family financially and opted to work from home for the "MICO App", an online platform for live streaming and social interaction.

"The app manager Kunal Singh made advances towards me but I refused. After this, he also blocked my salary for three months.

"On August 14, he called me to Ambience Mall on the pretext of discussing the salary. Outside of the mall, he offered some 'parathas' and soft-drinks for me. After consuming the soft drink, I felt dizzy. He took me to a hotel in sector 38 and raped me," the woman alleged in the complaint.

She also alleged that the man showed her objectionable pictures and video and threatened to make them viral if she resisted.

She alleged in the complaint that her manager's friends -- Krishna Shukla alias Lutera and his wife Gauri Sharma, who work in the same app, and another friend named Albadi also tried to convince her to do what Singh told her and threatened her.

She claimed that the manager also made nude videos of her, police said.

