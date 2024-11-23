Register online or face actions, MCG tells bulk waste generators

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has issued a firm directive to all bulk waste generators (BWGs) within its jurisdiction, urging them to register on the official portal (https://onemapdepts.gmda.gov.in/BWG) to comply with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, said officials on Friday. Non-compliance could result in a hefty fine of ₹25,000 per violation, along with further legal action for unpaid penalties, they added. BWG cell has been conducting daily inspections to identify and penalise violators, said MCG officials. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Dr Balpreet Singh, additional commissioner of MCG, reiterated this during a meeting with the BWG cell on Friday. “Schools, colleges, hospitals, hotels, restaurants, dhabas, residential societies, commercial units, and industrial establishments are required to register and take responsibility for their waste management,” Singh added.

“The Solid Waste Management Rules mandate that BWGs must manage waste at its source through segregation into wet, dry, and hazardous categories. Wet waste should be processed into compost or biogas onsite, while recyclable and hazardous waste must be disposed of through authorised channels,” Dr Singh said, adding that the BWG cell has been conducting daily inspections to identify and penalise violators.

Meanwhile, Vaishali Rana, a Gurgaon-based environmentalist, highlighted the importance of onsite waste management during the meeting, explaining that bulk waste generators have a key role in maintaining city cleanliness. “By ensuring proper segregation, BWGs not only help keep the district clean but also contribute to reducing the environmental footprint through responsible practices,” she added.

MCG has warned that repeat violations will lead to stricter penalties and potential legal action, urging institutions and organisations to prioritise compliance to avoid disruptions in operations. “Active participation from all stakeholders is essential to making Gurugram a model of sustainable urban living,” the additional commissioner added.