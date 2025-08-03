Relief to landowners as Haryana govt allows bridges on land split by revenue roads

The Haryana government has introduced a new policy granting landowners and developers easement rights over revenue roads, allowing properties on either side of such roads to be connected. Revenue rastas are pathways listed in government revenue records that typically connect agricultural fields or village areas. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. (@DiprHaryana X)

The policy was approved during a cabinet meeting chaired by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh. As per the government notification, private owners can lease land under or over revenue rastas at an annual easement or lease charge calculated at 5% of the agricultural collector rate per square metre per year.

“The policy allows easement for accessing and continuing services between the land parcels, enabling optimal use of sites under the same ownership, while ensuring that the usage of revenue rasta will not face hindrance or restrictions,” a spokesperson for the Haryana government said.

This move enables private landowners whose plots have been split by the presence of revenue rastas to connect the divided parcels by constructing ducts, subways, or overpasses to facilitate connectivity and the laying of essential services such as water, sewerage, electricity, and gas pipelines. These connections must be approved by the local municipality, as per the policy. The policy applies only to active revenue roads up to 6 karam (approximately 10 metres) in width. It excludes roads that are defunct or end within the applicant’s plot, which are not eligible for sale under the state’s Policy for Fixation of Market Rate of Land, notified in November 2021.

Developers in Gurugram welcomed the policy and said it would help several projects.

Manjeet Duhan, director, GGanbu Land Pvt Ltd, who had recently acquired a revenue rasta in Sector 61 for its project, said this policy will definitely help developers as well as private land owners. “The process to acquire the revenue rasta land was there but it was too complicated and took time. This policy will help developers connect their projects through tunnels and also lay civics amenities without any problem,” he said.