Reporter’s Diary: Another deadline buried under dumped waste in Gurugram

There are stories that begin with a complaint. Others begin with a promise. This one began with a deadline. An incomplete boundary wall at the MCG Beriwala Bagh secondary garbage collection point on the NH-48 service road near Mini Secretariat, seen on June 10. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

In April, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) announced that 14 secondary collection points (SCPs), where garbage from neighbourhoods is temporarily stored before being transported to processing facilities, would be repaired, beautified and modernised by June 1.

The promise seemed straightforward. Cleaner SCPs would mean less odour, less litter and fewer complaints from nearby residents. But when June arrived, the deadline quietly passed.

Travelling to these locations while reporting the story, I realised SCPs occupy a peculiar place in Gurugram’s civic landscape. Everyone accepts they are necessary. Nobody wants one near their home.

Residents in several neighbourhoods have spent years complaining about overflowing waste, foul odours and garbage spilling onto roads. Yet these sites remain largely invisible until something goes wrong. That is why the missed deadline matters.

Delays in civic projects are hardly unusual. Tenders take time, approvals get delayed and files move slowly. What struck me was how closely these collection points reflect a broader pattern in the city.