Residents alarmed by lift breakdowns in Gurugram society

Gurugram: Residents have alleged repeated lift malfunction incidents at New Town Heights in Sector 90, raising concern over maintenance standards and safety measures in the complex. Residents said three separate incidents were reported across different blocks over the past 10 days on May 12, 13 and 21

Residents said three separate incidents were reported across different blocks over the past 10 days on May 12, 13 and 21. They alleged that the lifts’ automatic rescue devices (ARDs) were non-functional and emergency call buttons were not working.

Under Section 3 (1) of the Haryana Lifts and Escalators Act, all high-rise buildings exceeding 15 metres in height are mandated to have arrangements for emergency rescue devices to ensure the safe evacuation of residents in case they get trapped in lifts.

Anuj Gupta, a resident, said the response time in all three incidents exceeded 15 minutes. “While the incidents were reported in blocks M and G, the condition of lifts remains similar across the society and requires urgent repair,” he said.

“We have complained to the governing body responsible for the maintenance of the amenities, but no action has been taken yet. It is a direct invitation to a big mishap,” he added.

Residents also expressed concern over potential risk to children and senior citizens. “Such incidents can be dangerous for children and elderly residents, especially when emergency system fails and response time is delayed,” Gupta added.

Vivek Ahuja, another resident, alleged that his wife was trapped inside the lift on Thursday around 10 am. “The ARD system failed to function. The lift came to a sudden halt with a jerk and dropped a few feet. It remained stuck for nearly five to six minutes before security guards manually opened the doors,” he said.

“This is the fifth or sixth incident in the last three months,” he added.

Lokesh Kumar, property manager at Cushman & Wakefield, the agency responsible for maintenance at the condominium, said that a detailed report has been submitted to the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and the management is waiting for results.

“Necessary actions will be taken once the OEM identifies the issue and shares its report,” he said.