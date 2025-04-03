Residents approach HERC after long power outages at Nuh’s Silverglades Farms

Residents of Silverglades Farms, a residential community at Gangani village in Nuh, have raised complaints against the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) for alleged repeated and prolonged power outages. Farm house owners are facing problems due to prolonged power cuts in Gangani village on the Gurugram-Tauru Road in Gurugram on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

DHBVN officials, however, denied shortage in power supply that could have caused a prolonged outage.

In a detailed complaint addressed to the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC), the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) flagged recent unannounced outages, including an alleged 14-hour-long power failure on Holi night and a nearly 24-hour disruption across two consecutive days.

Residents also alleged that their complaints were not acknowledged after office hours, leaving them “helpless during nighttime breakdowns.”

The RWA also highlighted the health risks that the outages pose to vulnerable residents. “We have senior citizens and patients on dialysis in our community. Medicines and food that require refrigeration are spoiling. Why is nobody from DHBVN responding despite dozens of complaints?” Ravi Mehra, who wrote to HERC on behalf of the RWA, said.

Repeated outages, often triggered by minor rains or wind, have also raised questions about the quality of infrastructure. “If poor-quality equipment is the issue, why hasn’t it been replaced?,” the letter stated.

Another resident Vishal Marwaha said, “The last-mile transmission system is broken. Despite adequate supply at the substation, the end user continues to suffer. The government wants people to move to rural areas, but how can that happen with such unreliable basic infrastructure?”

Residents say that despite reaching out to HERC, DHBVN, and other authorities over the past several years, the situation remains unchanged. The RWA has demanded that a dedicated officer be assigned to study the problem and propose permanent corrective measures.

“We do not want to keep writing complaints,” Mehra said. “We want to appreciate good service — but for that, we need it first.”

Gaurav Dahiya, DHBVN executive engineer, Sohna division, said that there is no dearth in power supply to any area which could have caused a long outage.

“Either the outage may have taken place due to ongoing feeder bifurcation works which is aimed to avoiding overloading problems in the summers or due to poor local infrastructure issues,” he said. “I will speak to the concerned sub divisional officer (SDO) on the matter and send a team to the society for getting inspection done and to know what issues the residents are facing so that all their grievances are resolved,” Dahiya added.