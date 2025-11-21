Residents demand opening in Gurugram Sector 102–102A crash barrier

Residents of sector 102 and 102A in Gurugram have raised an urgent appeal to the traffic police, seeking a 20-foot-wide cut in the continuous crash barrier installed along the 60-metre-wide road dividing the two sectors. The residents have requested that a 20-foot cut be permitted at or near the DPS School and SCO market crossing point. (Parveen Kumar/HT photo)

The 2.35 km-long stretch—constructed without a single opening—has become a major source of inconvenience and safety concerns, particularly for schoolchildren, senior citizens and daily commuters, they said.

In a formal letter submitted to the deputy commissioner of police (Traffic), residents highlighted that the absence of a crossing forces people to travel nearly 2.5 km to reach the opposite side.

The stretch is often used by children to reach DPS school, located on the opposite carriageway. “Children are compelled to travel 2-km detour to reach their school across the road,” said resident Kamal Malhotra, who submitted the representation on behalf of the community.

Senior citizens and daily commuters also face extended detours to access essential services such as the local SCO market, medical facilities and shops, residents said. They added that the lack of an opening also affects emergency movement and delays response time for urgent travel.

The residents have requested that a 20-foot cut be permitted at or near the DPS School and SCO market crossing point—an area marked and submitted to the authorities for consideration.

Local RWA members reiterated the need for immediate intervention. “Residents urgently need the proposed cut opened to ensure safe and convenient access. The current blockage forces long detours and creates daily traffic hazards. This cut is essential for smooth vehicular movement in the area,” said Dhiraj Mehta, secretary, BPTP Amstoria, sector 102.

“With rising traffic volumes and rapid habitation, a designated U-turn on this road is essential to ensure safe, efficient and logical traffic flow. We request the agencies concerned to address the gap on priority in the larger interest of commuters,” added Sunil Sareen, vice-president, RWA Emaar Imperial Gardens, sector 102.

DCP Traffic Rajesh Mohan assured residents that the matter will be taken up promptly. “We will ensure the issue is resolved. A team from the Traffic Police will visit the spot on Friday and submit a detailed report,” he said. He added that the traffic police would coordinate with GMDA, MCG and other civic bodies to determine the feasibility of creating the opening.

Residents say the matter is critical for thousands living along this rapidly developing stretch of the Dwarka Expressway. The community has urged authorities to treat the issue on priority and provide immediate relief to commuters who use the road daily.