Residents flag deep potholes on Rampura-Naurangpur road in Sector 78

Residents of sectors 78 and 79 are complaining about the damaged Rampura-Naurangpur road in Sector 78, which has daily commute difficult. Locals said they have repeatedly reached out to the authorities, but no action has been taken so far. On Friday, a PWD vehicle got damaged on the same stretch due to the poor condition of the road, locals claimed. (HT Photo)

The road is damaged at two significant points – near Ultratech ready-mix concrete plant and the other near Karma Lakeland Gate.

Residents said the stretch falls under the Public Works Department (PWD) and is riddled with deep craters, potholes and uneven patches.

Dhirendra Singh, a resident of Sector 78, said, “Over the past four to five months, the condition of the road has deteriorated significantly. We have repeatedly requested PWD officials to carry out urgent repairs, but no action has been taken so far. On Friday, even a PWD vehicle got stuck on the same stretch due to the poor condition of the road.”

“This is a crucial stretch for residents of sectors 78 and 79, as it connects us to New Gurugram sectors, where most of the nearby hospitals and schools are located,” he added. “It is disappointing that when the public was suffering, no urgency was shown. Action seems to happen only when the department faces inconvenience. This reflects poorly on the system and its priorities.”

Pradeep Yadav, Naurangpur sarpanch, said that he wrote a letter to the PWD officials on January 8. “The road’s condition is poor. It is a 3.5km road which is connected with Naurangpur village and later with National Highway-8. Urgent repairs are required by the concerned department,” he wrote in the letter, also seen by HT.

“It becomes especially risky during peak hours and at night when the potholes are barely visible. Two-wheelers often lose balance, and traffic slows down because vehicles have to navigate carefully around the damaged patches,” he said.

When asked about the allegations, Deepa Mohan, sub-divisional officer (SDO) at PWD, said, “We have fixed the road multiple times and are aware of the situation. However, since the RMC plants release water on the roads, the condition of the roads are affected. We will try to bring a permanent solution and fix the road as soon as possible.”