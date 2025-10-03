Residents of Gurugram’s Sector 57 face water shortage despite new pipeline

Residents of several pockets in Sector 57 have been struggling with inadequate drinking water supply for the past few days, despite the installation of a new pipeline meant to resolve the problem. According to residents, this crisis has forced them to depend on costly private tankers. According to residents, this crisis has forced them to depend on costly private tankers.

Locals said water scarcity in Sector 57 is not new, claiming that they have faced irregular supply for over two years. Following repeated complaints, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) this year sanctioned a ₹20-lakh project to lay a 200mm diameter pipeline from Sector 56 to the underground reservoir (UGR) in Sector 57 to improve pressure and ensure round-the-clock supply.

However, residents allege that the project was altered midway, and instead, a 100mm pipeline was connected in March to an existing line from the Sector 51 booster station. “This pipeline has not benefited us at all and has completely defeated the purpose of spending ₹20 lakh,” said Roshan Lal Yadav, president of the HUDA Plots residents welfare association (RWA) in Sector 57.

Sector 57 is considered one of Gurugram’s growing residential hubs, with around 50% occupancy. But residents worry the situation will worsen once the sector is fully developed. “If this is the state when half the homes are occupied, what will happen once the area is at full capacity?” Yadav asked.

RWAs have since written to MCG, demanding the replacement of the 100mm line and a direct connection to the UGR.

Joginder Yadav, president of the Gurugram resident forum and a resident of Sushant Lok 2, Sector 57, said the overhead tank often runs dry, resulting in low pressure across the sector. “We face this issue every week or so and end up paying ₹1,200– ₹1,500 per tanker,” he said, adding that the dependency on private suppliers has become financially burdensome.

MCG officials, however, disputed the residents’ claims.

Kuldeep Yadav, assistant engineer and sub-divisional officer of MCG, maintained that the 100mm pipeline was laid with the RWA’s consent and the project was executed as planned.

“There was a temporary dip in supply over the last 2–3 days. Some areas were affected due to that but the issue has now been rectified. Apart from that, there is no ongoing problem,” he said.

Despite assurances, residents insist the problem remains unresolved. “We have heard similar explanations before, but the situation keeps repeating. We need a long-term fix,” said another resident.