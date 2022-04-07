Residents of Vipul Lavanya condo to get an alternative access road soon: DTCP
More than 500 families living in Vipul Lavanya condominium in Gurugram are likely to have an alternative access road to the condominium soon, said the officials on Wednesday.
A team of officials from department of town and country planning (DTCP) visited the area in Sector 81 on Tuesday, and analysed several options for providing an access road to the residents, said the DTCP officials, adding the a 24-metre access road, which was earlier in use, has been blocked as construction works of a nearby housing project is underway.
The DTCP team, which visited the area, held meetings with the Vipul Lavanya RWA and the residents on this matter, and will recommend an alternative road there within the next two days, according to the officials. The team of officials also carried out an inspection in the area, following directions of the DTCP director.
The residents of Vipul Lavanya have alleged that “despite having a three-way road access to the colony, they have been facing issues in commuting, as the main 24-metre road was blocked a few months ago and the other roads are also in poor condition”.
Sunil Yadav, president of residents’ welfare association (RWA) of the condominium, said that the residents are being forced to use a rear gate, which is smaller, and opens to a state highway, having a heavy traffic. “It unsafe for regular use... Even the school buses can’t reach the condominium gate now. In case of an emergency, a fire service vehicle or an ambulance won’t be able to come to the main gate. Our only demand is that the 24m road be reopened at the earliest,” Yadav said, adding that the DTCP team, which visited the site on Tuesday, assured them to come up with a solution soon, but they have not mentioned any timeline for the same.
“We want the authorities to give us a date for the reopening of the road. There is another major road, which leads to the condominium, but it is in a bad condition and will require proper repair works. At least, this work should be started on a priority basis, to reduce the problems being faced by the residents here,” Yadav added.
On this, district town planner RS Bhath said that he visited the area on Tuesday, and discussed the options of an alternative road there with the developer of the nearby housing project. “Options regarding the access road were discussed with the developerof the new housing project. We will look into all the aspects, and a factual report will be sent to the DTCP director within two days. We will come up with a solution for the residents at the earliest, so that they don’t face problems commuting,” he said.
The developer did not respond to repeated requests for a comment.
