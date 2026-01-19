Residents submit citizen-led SOP roadmap to curb Gurugram dust, air pollution

Residents and resident welfare associations (RWAs) have submitted a detailed citizen-led roadmap to civic authorities, seeking stronger, time-bound action against Gurugram’s worsening air pollution. The document outlines standard operating procedures (SOPs) to tackle dust hotspots, improve road cleanliness, and fix accountability across multiple agencies. Roadmap calls for fixed daily, weekly and monthly actions, stricter checks at construction sites and public monitoring of cleanliness measures. (HT Archive)

Prepared with inputs from Making Model Gurugram, it calls for “minimum, non-negotiable standards” to control dust, including covering construction material, removing loose soil from road edges, ensuring regular mechanical sweeping and water sprinkling, and keeping footpaths clear. It stresses clear responsibility mapping for road maintenance, sanitation, green belts and drains, plus routine monitoring and public reporting.

Gauri Sarin, founder of Making Model Gurugram, said, “We see the same problem coming back again and again because there is no fixed protocol on what must be done daily, weekly and monthly. These SOPs are meant to ensure consistent action on the ground, not just seasonal enforcement when pollution peaks.”

Officials said the citizen-led SOPs would help streamline enforcement. “We have requested residents to share detailed SOPs so that action on dust hotspots can be taken swiftly and in a structured manner. We are also planning a joint meeting with RWAs and citizen groups,” said Faisal Ibrahim, head of Infra-I and superintending engineer (Infra-II) at the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority.

GMDA will lead implementation and monitoring, officials said.The SOPs are currently under consideration and discussions are ongoing on whether they will be formally notified or remain advisory.

The roadmap also highlights stricter checks at construction sites, improved handling of construction and demolition waste, and immediate removal of dumped roadside material. Environmentalist Vaishali Rana said, “The dust we breathe every day is not an unavoidable problem. It is a result of poor housekeeping and weak enforcement.”

Officials added a follow-up discussion with citizen groups will be held to review priority stretches and coordinate implementation.