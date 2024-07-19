Resolve gripes, expedite projects, Ggm civic body told

Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Dr Narhari Singh Bangar has instructed the civic body’s executive engineers to regularly tour their areas and resolve citizens’ complaints, also directing them to expedite all development projects in order to complete them as soon as possible. The Gurugram skyline. (HT File)

Bangar issued these instructions during a meeting with officials in his office on Wednesday. Discussions were also held on the cleaning of drainage and sewer systems, manhole covers, and water supply issues.

“Any laxity in resolving public grievances would not be tolerated and that officials failing to comply would face appropriate action. Additionally, officials were instructed to monitor and address any elements attempting to disrupt the system,” the commissioner said.

He also advised the executive engineers to assist each other as needed, and to work with better coordination. He said that all drains should be cleaned to prevent waterlogging, and that officials should remain alert during the monsoon season to ensure manpower and machinery are available on-site.

The development comes days after Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that 10 key departments in the city have failed to achieve 100% resolution of grievances under the Samadhan Shivir initiative — a state government scheme to streamline the grievance redressal system through daily camps — and that he is closely monitoring the performance of each department.

MCG has the highest number of pending complaints, with only 101 of the 336 grievances resolved, officials said.

Bangar said that RWAs and prominent citizens in areas where MCG-related work is ongoing should be informed about the progress of these works.

“Quick resolution of sewer blockages should be ensured. Regarding manhole covers, at least 10 covers must be kept at RWA offices for immediate replacement when needed. The officials must ensure no complaints about broken manhole covers arise from their areas,” he said.

During a review of the rainwater harvesting system in Gurugram, it was reported that out of 354 rainwater harvesting structures under MCG, only 220 are operational and 134 are defunct. “Cleaning and repair of all operational structures are in progress. We have instructed that information boards displaying the location and cleaning dates be installed at all rainwater harvesting sites. Joint commissioners were directed to inspect the structures in their respective zones,” he said.

The commissioner also announced the creation of state-of-the-art digital libraries in all four zones. These libraries will be open 24x7 and equipped with computers, high-speed internet, CCTV, and robust security measures. Officials were tasked with identifying locations in their zones to initiate this project. The CCTV systems in these libraries will be connected to the Gurugram Municipal Development Authority (GMDA) command and control centre.