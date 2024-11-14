Respiratory cases surge as air quality worsens in Gurugram

Civil Hospital in Sector 10 has recorded a significant increase in respiratory and lung-related illnesses, with around 100 new cases reported last week in contrast to an average of 60 weekly cases reported last month, according to health department data. Health department data further revealed that in October, the highest weekly cases logged was 80 in the last week of the month at Civil Hospital in Sector 10. A metro runs braves through smog-induced low visibility at Cyber City metro station near DLF Gateway Tower on Wednesday, when Gurugram air quality index (AQI) dropped to “very poor” levels, logging a reading of 321. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

“We have seen a considerable increase in patients with respiratory issues, especially asthma, bronchitis, and other lung diseases. The higher pollution levels in winter are making the air more dangerous to breathe,” said Virendra Singh, chief medical officer.

According to the daily bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Gurugram logged a “very poor” air quality index (AQI) of 321 on Wednesday, with PM2.5 and PM10 listed as the primary pollutants. The last time the district recorded such a reading was around Diwali, when the AQI hovered from 209 (poor) to 309 (very poor). “When the AQI hits these levels, the air is filled with harmful particles that can get into the lungs and cause serious damage,” explained Dr Kajal Kumud, a physician from Civil Hospital in Sector 10, adding that this has led to a spike in breathing difficulties, coughing, and chest tightness.

In response to the surge in cases, the health department has prioritised respiratory patients, expedited their care, and referred them to specialists as needed, according to officials. “To ensure quicker care, we have started seeing patients with respiratory issues right away, directing them to specialists as soon as possible,” said Manish Rathee, medical superintendent of the Civil Hospital. Rathee also noted that a flu corner has been set up in the hospital, and daily reports are being monitored from primary health centres.

The poor air quality has become a daily struggle for many residents. “I cannot go outside for a walk anymore because I feel short of breath,” said Neha Sharma, a resident of Sector 45. “The mornings are the worst. The air feels thick and heavy, and I feel suffocated.” Ramesh Kumar, 67, a resident of Sector 67, echoed similar concerns: “I have been having constant coughs and feel like my chest is tight. I never used to face such problems, but now it’s a daily struggle to breathe comfortably.”

Experts are advising residents, especially those with respiratory conditions, to take precautions. “We recommend that people limit their outdoor activities, especially during early morning and evening hours when the air quality is at its worst,” said Dr Kajal Kumud. “Wearing N95 masks, using air purifiers indoors, and avoiding strenuous outdoor activities can help reduce exposure to harmful pollutants.” Rathee emphasised that it’s crucial for children, the elderly, and those with lung conditions to take these precautions, stressing that “pollution is a serious health risk.”