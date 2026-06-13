RMC operators protest sealing of concrete plants, seek review of HSPCB action

Members of the Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) Association on Friday protested against the Haryana State Pollution Control Board’s (HSPCB) decision to seal 47 ready-mix concrete plants across Gurugram over alleged environmental violations, saying the move has disrupted construction activity in the city. Industry representatives said the action has affected concrete supply to residential, commercial and infrastructure projects and impacted workers employed at the sector. It demanded a review of the enforcement drive. (HT)

Industry representatives said the action has affected concrete supply to residential, commercial and infrastructure projects and impacted workers employed at the sector. It demanded a review of the enforcement drive.

Vijender Rana, president of the association, said the industry body had held several meetings with civic authorities and pollution board to resolve compliance-related problems, but received no positive response.

“The government has mandated Change Land Use (CLU) certificate for all RMC plants, but has not issued any of the plants with one despite applications being submitted,” Rana said.

He also questioned how each RMC plant has around ₹70-80 lakh challan, saying some challans were issued for period dating back to the Covid pandemic. “We did not operate our factories during Covid, so why should we pay the penalty,” he said.

Members said they would submit a representation to the state government and pollution control authorities, seeking immediate relief and a mechanism to address issues. They argued that a prolonged shutdown could disrupt key construction projects and lead to financial losses.

Sunil Zindal, a member, said operators staged a protest in front of Vikas Sadan on Thursday and would continue mobilising support from other plant owners until their demands are met.

“Without RMC plants, every authority and builder would have to source raw materials separately and prepare the concrete manually, delaying the projects,” Zindal added.

The protest comes days after HSPCB launched a crackdown on concrete mixing plants operating without adequate pollution-control measures. The board stated that the action aimed at curbing dust pollution and ensuring compliance with environmental regulations.

RMC operators maintained that they support pollution-control measures but called for a balanced approach that allows businesses to continue functioning while addressing regulatory concerns.