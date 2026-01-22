Road geometry fixes, crossings planned under Gurugram zero fatality push

The District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) has decided to implement road safety measures at major accident-prone junctions by improving road geometry, installing safe pedestrian crossings, lane markings, fencing bollards and high mask lights, officials said on Wednesday. (Representative image) Officials said accident data will be monitored regularly and progress reports shared with the Union transport ministry. (HT Archive)

The initiatives were decided as part of making Gurugram a “zero fatality district” during a meeting held among senior administration officials.

The committee took decisions to introduce safety upgrades at Jail Chowk, Panchgaon Chowk, Bristol Chowk and 4-7-9 Chowk, including road geometry improvements and extensive planning to make road infrastructure inclusive of pedestrians.

“At Panchgaon Chowk on NH-48, where repeated incidents of wrong-side driving and pedestrian accidents have been reported, work is underway to develop a safe pedestrian corridor and a bus shelter plan,” said Paramjeet Chahal, sub-division magistrate of Gururgam.

Meanwhile, the district administration reiterated that reducing road accidents and ensuring safe travel for commuters remains a priority, said additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Sonu Bhatt, who chaired the meeting of the DRSC and the Safe School Vehicle Policy at the mini secretariat.

The meeting focused on strengthening road safety measures during the winter and fog season, identifying accident-prone junctions and black spots, improving pedestrian safety, intensifying checks on heavy vehicles, and addressing the issue of stray cattle on roads.

Bhatt directed all road-owning agencies to complete pending works, including road-side repairs, pruning of trees, lane marking using thermoplastic paint, installation of cat-eyes and reflective studs, and ensuring that all streetlights are functional. He also instructed departments to install new lights in dark stretches and take preventive steps to reduce night-time accidents.

Under the “Implementation of Zero Fatality District” plan, all departments were given strict timelines. The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has appointed a nodal officer, while the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), the Public Works Department (PWD) and other agencies were asked to submit a detailed roadmap. Accident data will be reviewed monthly and progress reports will be shared with the Union ministry of road transport and highways.

Fines were issued to nine schools till January 2026 after audits found gaps such as missing CCTV cameras, GPS devices, first-aid kits, emergency doors and required documents in several buses. Under the “Safer Commute to School” initiative, safe school zones are also being developed around government schools.

Officials said enforcement against overloading continues. In November 2025, challans were issued against 233 overloaded vehicles with penalties worth ₹1.62 crore, followed by 215 challans worth ₹1.35 crore in December. Between January 1 and 19, 2026, 115 challans were issued totalling ₹82.29 lakh.