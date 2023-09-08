Road rage: Injured man assaulted by truckers after accident on Dwarka e-way

Four truck drivers were booked for assaulting a 20-year-old Delhi man after he was injured in an accident on the Dwarka Expressway, police officers aware of the matter said on Friday. Subhash Boken, Gurugram police’s public relations officer, said they have the registration numbers of the trucks associated with the suspects. (HT Photo)

The incident took place around 11am on September 5 when Vaibhav Kunal, a resident of Najafgarh in Delhi, was returning home on his motorcycle from Manesar.

According to investigators, Kunal was returning via the Dwarka Expressway when a truck made an abrupt left turn, hitting his motorcycle and injuring him.

According to a police officer associated with the case, as Kunal’s phone was damaged in the accident, he called his family from a passerby’s phone and told them about the accident and his location on the expressway. The officer said in the presence of the passerby, the truck driver acted sympathetically towards Kunal and offered to bear the costs of the damage to Kunal’s motorcycle.

“But as soon as the passerby left, the truck driver’s tone changed, and a heated argument ensued between us about the accident,” said Kunal.

According to investigators, the truck driver phoned his associates and called them over to the spot immediately. Soon, at least three to four of his associates on another truck reached the spot and they allegedly assaulted Kunal severely.

The suspects left Kunal injured, after which his parents arrived and rushed him to a private hospital in Najafgarh for treatment, said investigators.

The hospital staff informed the Delhi Police, who then alerted the Gurugram police.

“Doctors said the assault caused internal bleeding, and if the medication doesn’t work, I’ll need surgery,” said Kunal, adding that doctors have advised him to rest for at least 10 days as he was unable to move due to severe internal pain.

Subhash Boken, Gurugram police’s public relations officer, said they have the registration numbers of the trucks associated with the suspects. “Necessary action will be taken against them soon,” he said.

Based on Kunal’s complaint, a first information report was registered against the suspects under sections 34 (common intention), 279 (rash driving or riding in a public way), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code at Rajendra Park police station on Thursday, said police officers.