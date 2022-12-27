RTA drive in Gurugram to fix reflective tapes on trucks to reduce accidents due to fog

The Gurugram regional transport authority (RTA) has kicked off a special drive to fix reflective tapes on commercial vehicles in an attempt to reduce accidents caused from poor visibility due to dense fog in the winter months, officials said on Monday.

The RTA officials said that enforcement teams deployed on roads are engaged in fixing these tapes, especially on trucks, tractor trolleys, pick-up vans and other commercial vehicles at checkpoints, roundabouts and at locations where vehicles enter or exit Gurugram city.

According to RTA officials, they will also fix tapes on the horns of stray cattle with the help of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) so that their movement on roads in rural areas does not cause accidents.

Monday’s drive was carried out by teams led by inspector Mukesh Sehrawat and other officials at Kherki Daula toll plaza, Basai Chowk and Sector 9.

Jitesh Malhotra, secretary of Gurugram RTA, said that the drive will continue for at least a fortnight with an aim to cover the maximum number of commercial vehicles moving within the city limits and those leaving or entering Gurugram.

“Several accidents take place because in many instances the rear lights of commercial vehicles don’t function nor reflective tapes are present. If at least these tapes are stuck, other drivers can become alert from a distance and accidents can be reduced considerably even amid poor visibility from fog,” Malhotra said.

Officials said that reflective tape rolls are costly due to which small time transporters, who own one or two vehicles, do not spend money on them.

RTA officials added that at least two accidents took place near Iffco Chowk and Shankar Chowk, where a motorcyclist and a pick-up van driver died respectively on the Gurugram-Delhi carriageway in the last 10 days. Both collided with stationary trucks from behind due to poor visibility.