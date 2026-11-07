Sanitation woes persist in Gurugram as MCG struggles to deploy promised workforce

Despite the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG)’s plan to hire 1,800 sanitation workers through private contractors, with 50 earmarked for each ward, residents say garbage continues to pile up and streets remain unclean across the city. Residents said irregular road sweeping, overflowing garbage collection points and the accumulation of construction and demolition (C&D) waste have worsened sanitation conditions. (Ht Photo)

Civic officials acknowledged that the promised workforce has yet to be fully deployed, with some wards receiving only 20 workers and a tender for one zone having been cancelled.

Residents said irregular road sweeping, overflowing garbage collection points and the accumulation of construction and demolition (C&D) waste have worsened sanitation conditions and contributed to dust pollution. Damaged roads and poorly maintained shoulders along major stretches have added to the problem, particularly as air quality deteriorates across the NCR.

HT had earlier reported discrepancies between the sanctioned sanitation workforce and the number of workers deployed on the ground, following which the MCG assured that the shortfall would be addressed.

Dharambir Bhangrola, senior deputy mayor of Gurugram, acknowledged that deployment remained incomplete across several wards.

“In some wards, 20 workers have been deployed, while in others, the full strength of 50 has been achieved. Some wards still need more workers. In Zone 6, the tender was cancelled and will have to be floated again,” he said.

Bhangrola said the upcoming Diwali festivities had also affected staffing, as several sanitation workers travel to their hometowns for the festival.

“Many workers go home during Diwali, so the numbers are likely to increase after the festival, once they return,” he said.

Abhishek Sharma, vice-president of the residents’ welfare association (RWA) of Palam Vihar’s C2 block, said roads in the area had not been swept regularly for more than a year. The resulting accumulation of dust has worsened sanitation conditions, with residents’ repeated complaints drawing little response from civic authorities, he said.

Suraj Bhola, general secretary of the Sector 9A RWA, said residents had expected conditions to improve after the sanitation workers’ strike ended and the MCG announced plans to deploy 50 workers in every ward.

“There is hardly any sanitation work taking place in our area, and no staff is coming regularly to clean the streets. After the sanitation workers’ strike ended, we were assured that the MCG would deploy its workforce and that each ward would have 50 sanitation workers. However, despite the tenders being floated and the assurances given by the civic body, there has been little to no improvement on the ground,” he said.

Residents said illegal dumping of household garbage and construction debris along roadsides, vacant plots and open spaces has compounded the problem. Several dumping spots have become permanent eyesores, while exposed debris and the burning of waste contribute to air pollution.

Krishna Yadav, a resident of Sector 47, said inadequate monitoring and enforcement had allowed illegal dumping to continue unchecked.

“Illegal dumping has become a serious concern in Gurugram, with garbage and construction and demolition waste being dumped indiscriminately along roadsides, vacant plots and open spaces. There is little monitoring by the civic authorities, and these spots often turn into permanent dumping grounds. Apart from making neighbourhoods unhygienic, the waste also contributes to dust and air pollution, particularly when debris is left exposed or garbage is burnt. The authorities need to take strict action against those responsible and ensure regular monitoring, scientific waste disposal and proper segregation at source,” he said.