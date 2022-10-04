Saras Ajeevika Mela to be held in Gurugram from October 7-23

The Saras Ajeevika Mela, a national-level fair of Indian art and craft with a focus on women’s self-help groups (SHGs) and women entrepreneurs, will be held in the city from October 7 to October 23 at the Leisure Valley ground in Sector 29.

According to officials of the union rural development ministry, which is organising the fair, 250 stalls from 27 states across the country will be set up at the mela. The fair, which will focus on exhibition and sales, will also have a large food court with 30 stalls offering cuisines from different parts of the country.

Addressing a press conference, Charanjit Singh, additional secretary, rural development ministry, said that entry to the fair will be free for everyone. It will remain open from 11am to 9.30pm on the designated dates. Singh informed that workshops on art and craft will be organised for participating women and SHGs to help them learn business nuances from experts. “The purpose of the Saras Mela is to provide a platform to showcase rural arts and crafts products made by women self-help groups (SHGs) under various government schemes,” Singh said.

The stalls at the fair will offer products made by artisans from rural areas, craftsmen, Swarnajayanti Gram Swarozgar Yojna beneficiaries, SHGs, and voluntary organisations.

According to Singh, products made by women SHGs from different parts of the country will be a key feature of the fair. The past three fairs were organised in Delhi, Noida and Faridabad with the financial support of the rural development ministry.

Participants will also be taught digital marketing and social media skills to help them market their products in a better way and improve sales. The fair will also witness a host of cultural performances by popular artists, Singh added.