Gurugram, The Supreme Court has issued notice in a contempt petition alleging non-compliance of its landmark December 2024 judgment on illegal constructions, bringing renewed focus on enforcement gaps in urban planning norms, particularly in Haryana's Gurugram. SC issues notice to Haryana govt officials in Chakkarpur land parcel case

Hearing the plea, a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Vijay Bishnoi condoned the delay in filing and directed respondents to file their replies by May 17. The court also dispensed with the personal appearance of alleged contemnors for now.

The petition, filed by Rajdarbar Iconic Venture Pvt Ltd, names top Haryana officials, including the chief secretary, senior town planning authorities, municipal officials, and power utility executives, along with private individuals, accusing them of "wilful and deliberate disobedience" of the Supreme Court's December 17, 2024, ruling.

At the heart of the dispute is a 1.39-acre land parcel in Chakkarpur village, Gurugram, where the petitioner alleges illegal encroachments and construction of a shopping complex without statutory approvals.

Despite directions from the apex court prohibiting the provision of civic amenities, such as electricity, water, and sewerage, to unauthorised structures, the petition claims such services continue to be extended, enabling ongoing violations.

The December 2024 judgment laid down nationwide guidelines to curb unauthorised constructions. These included mandatory completion and occupation certificates before granting utility connections, denial of trade licenses to illegal buildings, and accountability of officials for wrongful approvals. It also warned that violations would invite contempt proceedings.

According to the petition, multiple representations were sent to Haryana authorities between December 2024 and January 2025, seeking enforcement of these directions and disconnection of services to the disputed property.

However, no action was taken, prompting the company to move to the apex court.

Legal experts said that the outcome of this contempt plea could have far-reaching implications for urban governance, especially in rapidly urbanising regions like Gurugram, where unauthorised constructions and encroachments remain a persistent issue.

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