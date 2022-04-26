SC agrees to hear pleas by Chintels residents
- A bench comprising justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy tagged the petition to a previous pending petition filed by a Class 11 student, the son of one of the victims who died in the incident.
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a petition filed by 188 residents of Gurugram’s Chintels Paradiso where six floors of a tower collapsed on February 10, causing two deaths and sparking fears among residents about the structural safety of the condominium’s other buildings.
Appearing for the residents, advocate Prashant Bhushan said, “It is an extraordinary case where the regulatory authorities have turned a blind eye to the irregularities. It can be heard along with the matter which is already pending in this court.”
The same bench had on February 28 issued notice on the petition filed by the Class 11 student, who demanded an independent probe into the incident, a structural audit of the construction material used in the building, and compensation from all officials concerned who “defrauded residents by granting occupancy certificates for the towers”, which were described by the petitioner as “death traps”.
On February 28, the Supreme Court had listed the Class 11 student’s petition for hearing after three weeks, but so far it has not come up for hearing yet. The Supreme Court website is tentatively showing the case as listed on May 9.
The present petition also stated that residents are “living in constant fear for their own safety” as there are cracks in the ceiling and balconies.
Delhi schools enforce SOPs ahead of exam season
Three days after the Delhi government issued Covid guidelines for educational institutes, schools across the national capital said they have started enforcing the standard operations procedures as they gear up for the Central Board of Secondary Education Term-2 board exams that begin on Tuesday. Veena Goel, principal, Apeejay School, Pitampura, said the school has discontinued physical assemblies and was holding assemblies through the school's public announcement system or in the hybrid mode.
Delhi HC raps cops over security breach at Kejriwal’s house
Holding the Delhi Police responsible for the security lapses that resulted in the vandalism at chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on March 31, the Delhi high court on Monday demanded an explanation from the police commissioner over fixing responsibility on errant officials.
Nursing officer suspended at AIIMS Delhi over staff shortage strike
A nursing officer of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences was suspended on Monday after protests by a group of nurses in the main operation theatre on Saturday (April 23) over staff shortage resulted in the cancellation of at least 50 planned surgeries.
Ashram underpass open, focus now on flyover extension
With the much-delayed Ashram chowk underpass being opened for traffic on Sunday, the focus has now shifted to the ongoing work at the extension of the Ashram flyover up to DND Flyway on the busy traffic intersection where commuters continue to face snarls. According to a PWD official, the project is likely to be completed in September and around 35% civil work is pending.
Amid case spike, Delhi ups Covid testing
For the early detection of Covid-19 infections, the Delhi government is setting up free testing camps across the Capital to ensure that anyone who is experiencing flu-like symptoms can be tracked and isolated. Delhi on Monday recorded 1,011 new Covid cases and one death from the disease, according to the Delhi government's daily health bulletin. Since Friday, the Capital has been seeing over 1,000 new cases daily.
